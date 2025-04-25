Exploring Mission Impossible Franchise's India Box Office: Tom Cruise's journey from Rs 2 crore to Rs 105 crore

Tom Cruise is one of the biggest superstars and among the most popular Hollywood names in India. He is best known for the Mission: Impossible franchise, one of the most action-packed film series globally. The franchise, along with its iconic lead, is set to return to the big screen soon with Mission: Impossible , The Final Reckoning, releasing in India on May 17, 2025.

As Mission: Impossible 8 (MI8) gears up for its theatrical release, let’s analyze the journey and success of this iconic franchise in India since 1996.

Indian Box Office History of the Mission: Impossible Franchise

Tom Cruise made his debut in the Indian market with the release of Mission: Impossible in 1996. At the time, there wasn’t a huge market for Hollywood films in India compared to today, but it still proved to be a mid-range success with a net collection of Rs 2 crore.

The sequel, Mission: Impossible 2, released in 2000, saw an impressive growth of 250%, collecting Rs 7 crore at the Indian box office.

When the series returned in 2006 with Mission: Impossible 3, there was continued growth, though not as steep as the previous installment. The film earned Rs 10 crore in India, marking a 42% increase compared to MI2.

With the release of Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (MI4), the franchise took a massive leap, grossing Rs 46 crore net in India, a growth of 360%. In addition to the franchise’s signature action and stunts, the presence of Anil Kapoor in a Hollywood film became a major talking point and contributed to its success. To date, MI4 remains the franchise’s biggest hit in India in terms of return on investment (ROI).

With the franchise’s popularity at its peak, Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (MI5) grossed Rs 54 crore net in India. Released in 2015, the film arrived at a time when Indian audiences were increasingly embracing large-scale Hollywood films and franchises.

Later, Mission: Impossible - Fallout (MI6), widely regarded as the most appreciated film in the series, released in 2018 and collected Rs 80 crore at the Indian box office.

Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning trailer

The most recent release, MI7, became a hit in India despite facing strong competition from both Hollywood and Bollywood films. It entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club with a lifetime net collection of Rs 105 crore.

With Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (MI8) releasing soon, expectations are high that it will surpass the lifetime collection of MI7, continuing the franchise’s upward trajectory in India.

