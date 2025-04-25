Gangers Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 1: Sundar C's comedy drama takes a decent opening; grosses Rs 1.40 crore

The latest Tamil comic caper Gangers, starring Sundar C and Vadivelu, opened in Tamil Nadu on April 24, 2025. As the film comes from the stable of Sundar C, known for delivering successful comedy franchises like Aranmanai, it was released amidst high expectations. On its first day, the film received mixed reviews and earned a decent Rs 1.4 crore at the box office.

Directed by Sundar C, Gangers garnered mixed responses as some parts worked well while others missed the mark. The plot revolves around a missing girl, undercover investigations, and an escalating heist. The first half feels disjointed, relying on outdated humor that doesn’t land as effectively as anticipated. Catherine Tresa does her best to anchor the film, but even her presence doesn’t fully connect with the audience, according to critics.

However, as the heist plot picks up in the second half, the film finds its rhythm. Known for their successful collaborations in the past, Sundar C and Vadivelu deliver the comedy and action that a section of the audience eagerly awaited. The duo’s chemistry lights up the screen for a while. Despite the slow start, Gangers has its moments in the latter half, thanks to the action-comedy that finally clicks. Vadivelu’s impeccable comedic timing and the engaging heist storyline inject the necessary energy that was lacking early on.

While the film may not boast the sharpest execution, its light-hearted nature and the reunion of Sundar C and Vadivelu offer enough for fans to appreciate. The opening collection suggests that the film might perform well in the coming days, especially as word-of-mouth begins to spread.

Though Gangers isn’t a flawless film, it delivers enjoyable moments, particularly for those familiar with the lead actors’ previous successes. This familiarity may help the film gain momentum over the weekend and achieve a respectable box office collection. Stay tuned for further updates.

