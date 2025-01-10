Mom Tane Nai Samjhay Day 1 India Box Office: Gujarati drama opens to a slow start

Gujarati movie Mom Tane Nai Samjhay starring Amar Upadhyay, Rashami Desai, Vriti Vaghani, Namit Shah, Hemang Dave and others, hit the cinemas today. However, the heartfelt family drama, directed by Dharmessh Mehta, couldn't take the expected start and is struggling at the box office.

Mom Tane Nai Samjhay takes a slow start at the box office

Presented by Mahaveer Jain Films, Mom Tane Nai Samjhay opened with low numbers on its debut day at the Indian box office. The emotional drama couldn't strike the right chord with the audience on Day 1. However, the small-budget movie still has enough window to grow and show some significant jump over the weekend.

If the movie manages to record healthy footfalls in the coming days, it might end up being a successful venture by the end of its theatrical run.

Know About Mom Tane Nai Samjhay

Mom Tane Nai Samjhay revolves around a Gujarati family and dives into the ever-relevant theme of generational conflict and understanding.

The movie is directed by Dharmessh Mehta who earlier helmed Pappa Tamne Nahi Samjaay. The Amar Upadhyay-Rashmi Desai starrer emotional drama can be seen as a thematic sequel to the 2017 released successful movie.

Mom Tane Nai Samjhay Is Available In Theaters Now

Mom Tane Nai Samjhay is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

