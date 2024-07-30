Bigg Boss 13’s Rashami Desai opens up on financial difficulties and why she contemplated ending her life

Rashami Desai is best known for her stint in Bigg Boss 13. The actress, who worked on significant projects in the television industry, was recently a guest on Paras Chhabra’s podcast.

Talking to her former Bigg Boss co-contestant, the actress opened up about her financial difficulties and the difficult situation she has been through. Read on to know all that she shared.

Bigg Boss 13's Rashami Desai talks about financial difficulties

Talking about her lowest phase, Rashami Desai shared that she doesn't come from a great background, and her mother struggled a lot to raise her and her brother. She said, "Unfortunately, mere life mein bohot ups and downs rahe. But 2017, ek ayesa phase tha jaha pe mera family dispute chal rahe the and I was financially extremely weak. You can say zero pay and mere upar crores ke loan thi, plus debt the.

(Unfortunately, my life has had many ups and downs. But 2017 was a phase where I was dealing with family disputes and was financially extremely weak. You could say I had zero income and loans amounting to crores, plus debts.)"

Rashami Desai on bagging the show Dil Se Dil Tak

It was during this time that she got the show Dil Se Dil Taak. Talking about her journey on the show, she said, "Wo show ki journey bhi bohot interesting rahi aur usse jitne bhi kamayi aayi, usse meine apna future secure kiya. But future secure karna is not the only thing you could do. Mujhe un cheezon ko utilize karne nahi aaya. Jitna paise aaye the, mujhe itna pata tha mujhe loans aur debt clear karna hain. But future banane ke liye steps hota hain, like Plan A, Plan B, wo mujhe aata hi nahi."

"(At that time, I got a show called "Dil Se Dil Tak." The journey of that show was very interesting, and with whatever earnings I made from it, I secured my future. But securing the future is not the only thing you can do. I didn't know how to utilize those things. As much money as I made, I only knew that I had to clear my loans and debts. But to build a future, there are steps, like Plan A, Plan B, which I didn't know.)"

Paras interrupts and asks if she is talking about investments. She agrees and says her mother was a simple government teacher, and she did her best with whatever knowledge she had. But Rashami, when going through her difficulties, blacked her and also her brother. She was only focused on working, making money, and securing her future. She also bought a house, and during the rat race, she fell sick. It was at this time that she decided to do Bigg Boss.

“Mere paas koi choice nahi thi, Bigg Boss kar leti hu, paisa mil jayega, phir mein ghar baith jayungi, bas, (I had no choice, so I decided to do Bigg Boss. I would get money, then I would sit at home, that's it.)” added Desai. She also reveals that she was the highest-paid contestant of the season.

Rashami Desai reveals contemplating ending her life

Rashami continued speaking about the loan and how much difficulty she had to go through as her show stopped suddenly. Recalling those days, she said, "4 din mein road pe thi, mere paas Audi A6 thi, jisme hum sote the. Mere manager ke paas mere ghar ke sara saman rakha huya tha. Mere parivaar se mein ekdam alag ho gayi thi. (In just 4 days, I was on the road. I had an Audi A6, which I used to sleep in. My manager had kept all my belongings. I had become completely separated from my family.)"

The actress also says that she used to eat the food that rickshaw pullers used to buy for twenty rupees. However, in these four days, she realized that she never prioritized herself. She learned a lot of life lessons during this time.

This was when she got divorced, her friends didn't understand her, and her family never supported her decisions. She mentioned that she got Dil Se Dil Tak through a close colleague. "Phir meine apni loan complete kii, shows karti thi, mein soti nahi thi, bahar kuch nahi dikhati thi, par andar tanau se bhari thi, mein sochti thi yaar kya life hain ye, isse achha toh mar jau, (Then I completed my loan repayments, did shows, didn't sleep, and showed nothing on the outside, but inside I was full of stress. I used to think, what kind of life is this? It would be better to die.)" added the Bigg Boss 13 contestant.

For the unversed, some notable shows to Rashami Desai's credits, besides Bigg Boss 13, included Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 and Uttaran.

