Game Changer Hindi Day 1 Box Office: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's political action drama takes below-par start; mints Rs 7 crore on opening day

Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and SJ Suryah, has finally hit the big screen. The political action drama, directed by Shankar Shanmughan, began its box office journey, however, on a dull note.

Game Changer struggles for a solid opening; mints Rs 7 crore on Day 1

Produced by Dil Raju, the big-budget movie couldn't meet the expectations on its opening day in the Hindi markets. It opened with Rs 7 crore net on the first day in Hindi; however, it has chances to grow in the coming days.

The word-of-mouth has so far been mixed. It will be interesting to see how it performs in the next few days. If it manages to hold up well, the fate of Game Changer could be on the positive side.

Game Changer needs to collect more than Rs 55 crore in Hindi for break-even

The big-budget movie is flirting with a worldwide opening of Rs 80 crore to Rs 85 crore. However, the target for Game Changer will be to gross more than Rs 400 crore globally in order to bag a successful verdict.

In Hindi, the Ram Charan movie will be called a success if the film manages to collect over Rs 55 crore. This is an achievable target for a film that opened with Rs 7 crore. However, one cannot ignore the self-buyings the makers went for to portray a better picture on its opening day. The actuals can be much lower.

If there is acceptance for Game Changer, it will play out well through the Sankranthi period, despite competition from other releases- Daaku Maharaaj, Fateh, and others.

