Mufasa Day 14 India Box Office: SRK and Mahesh Babu voiced Lion King movie shows long legs; Nets Rs 4 crore on 2nd Thursday

Mufasa: The Lion King arrived in the US cinemas on December 20, 2024, five years after the release of The Lion King (2019). Going by its reception and box office performance, the American musical drama has emerged as a successful prequel to the original film. The recently released animated movie is expected to win in its global run and it has enjoyed its stellar run oue nation as well.

Mufasa: The Lion King Fetches Rs 3 Crore On Second Thursday; Total Reaches Little Under Rs 110 Crore

Mufasa: The Lion King collected Rs 3 crore net on 14th day at the Indian box office including Hindi and Telugu versions. The latest dip in its collection comes a day after the world celebrated New Year. On January 1, 2025, Indian audience stepped out to watch this movie in large number while giving a strong push to its business on the holiday.

Led by Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu, the live-action animated film earned Rs 63 crore net in the opening week in India. In the second week, Mufasa collected Rs 45.75 crore net. The cume collection of Disney prequel now stands at Rs 108.75 crore in two weeks.

Day-Wise Collections Of Mufasa Are Mentioned Below:

Days Net Collections In India Day 1 Rs 7 crore Day 2 Rs 11 crore Day 3 Rs 14.5 crore Day 4 Rs 5.50 crore Day 5 Rs 7.50 crore Day 6 Rs 11 crore Day 7 Rs 6.5 crore Day 8 Rs 6 crore Day 9 Rs 9.5 crore Day 10 Rs 9 crore Day 11 Rs 5 crore Day 12 Rs 5.50 crore Day 13 Rs 7.75 crore Day 14 Rs 3 crore Total Rs 108.75 crore

Mufasa Brings Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan and Aryan Khan Together For Hindi Audience

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has voiced for the titular role of Mufasa in the Hindi version of Barry Jenkins' directorial. His elder son, Aryan Khan has dubbed for Simba and younger son, AbRam Khan has lent his voice for the cub version of Mufasa. The collaboration of SRK with his sons generated quite a buzz among the Hindi audience.

Meanwhile, South superstar Mahesh Babu has dubbed for the lead role of Mufasa in Telugu version, adding more anticipation among Indian fans.

Mufasa: The Lion King In Theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.