Mufasa: The Lion King final Hindi trailer: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan, and AbRam's voices elevate excitement; fans can't keep calm

The highly anticipated Mufasa: The Lion King is just a month away from its release. Earlier, it was revealed that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was teaming up with his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan for the film’s Hindi version. Now, the final Hindi trailer of the movie has been released, and the trio’s voices elevated the excitement among fans, who couldn’t keep calm in the comments.

Today, November 20, 2024, the makers of the upcoming musical drama Mufasa: The Lion King unveiled its final Hindi trailer across social media platforms. The 1-minute, 56-second trailer showcases Rafiki, the mandrill, telling the story of lions Mufasa and Taka to Kiara, Mufasa’s granddaughter.

Shah Rukh Khan lends his voice to Mufasa, and he is joined by Aryan Khan as Simba, Mufasa’s son, and AbRam Khan as young Mufasa. Sanjay Mishra, Shreyas Talpade, Meiyang Chang, and Makarand Deshpande have also voiced key characters in the film.

Fans flooded the comments section with their love and appreciation for the Khan family. One person said, “Uff SRK voice is killing it.. goosebumps mufasa along with Abram and Aryan... Khandan eksath rocks,” while another wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan always the king Bollywood and Jungle.”

A user stated, “Dubbing cast is so wholesome. Also very excited for the SRK-Aryan-AbRam trio magic.” Another comment read, “I am very excited for this movie.” Many others conveyed their enthusiasm with red hearts and fire emojis.

In an earlier statement, Shah Rukh Khan called Mufasa the ‘ultimate king of the jungle’ and described his legacy as ‘incredible.’ He shared that he resonated with the character a lot as a father. Talking about the film, the actor stated, “Mufasa: The Lion King depicts Mufasa’s life from childhood to his rise as an incredible king, and revisiting this character has been exceptional.”

Regarding his collaboration with sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan in the movie, SRK said, “It’s a special collaboration for me with Disney, particularly because my sons, Aryan and AbRam, are part of this journey, and sharing this experience with them is truly meaningful."

Mufasa: The Lion King, directed by Barry Jenkins and produced by Walt Disney Pictures, is set to release in Indian theaters on December 20, 2024, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

