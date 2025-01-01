Mufasa Day 13 India Box Office: SRK-Mahesh Babu voiced Lion King movie enjoys dream run; Crosses Rs 100 crore net
Mufasa: The Lion King has crossed Rs 100 crore on 13th day of its release in India. Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu's film was released on December 20, 2024.
Mufasa: The Lion King hit the screens on December 20, 2024. The live-action animated film has almost completed two weeks of its release in theaters. Now that we have entered 2025, Mufasa has achieved a major milestone on New Year in Indian markets. Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu as voice artists, it has crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office at the beginning of this year.
Mufasa: The Lion King Collects Rs 8 Crore On Day 13; Total Reaches Rs 106 Crore
Mufasa: The Lion King, which serves as a sequel to The Lion King (2019), has experienced a boost in its collections on New Year. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the Disney animated movie collected Rs 7.50-8 crore on Day 13 (January 1, 2025).
Indian audience flocked in theaters to celebrate New Year with their families. It has helped Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu-starrer reach at Rs 106 crore in 13 days of its release.
|Days
|Net Collections In India
|Day 1
|Rs 7 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 11 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 14.5 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 5.50 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 7.50 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 11 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 6.5 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 6 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 9.5 crore
|Day 10
|Rs 9 crore
|Day 11
|Rs 5 crore
|Day 12
|Rs 5.50 crore
|Day 13
|Rs 7.75 crore
|Total
|Rs 105.25 crore
Mufasa: The Lion King's Success In India; To Emerge As Winner In Global Markets
SRK and Mahesh Babu have voiced for the titular character Mufasa in Mufasa: The Lion King in Hindi and Telugu versions respectively. The American film entering Rs 100 crore club in India has boosted its overall performance at the worldwide box office.
Mufasa: The Lion King is on course USD 600 million at the worldwide box office and is expected to win the race in global run against Sonic The Hedgehog 3. In North America, The Lion King prequel targets USD 200 million. Barry Jenkins' helmer might fall slightly short of Sonic The Hedgehog 3 in the domestic, North American market.
Mufasa: The Lion King In Theaters
Mufasa plays in theatres now. Have you booked the tickets yet?
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Mufasa Day 10 India Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Babu-voiced The Lion King movie has an extraordinary 2nd weekend; on course to Rs 125 crore plus net closing