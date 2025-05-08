Shahid Kapoor was 'always there', says Supriya Pathak as she recalls focusing on raising her and Pankaj Kapur's kids after marriage

Supriya Pathak recently opened up about her personal life and her bond with actor Shahid Kapoor. In a recent conversation, she spoke about taking a step back from acting to raise her children and how Shahid, her husband, Pankaj Kapur’s son from his first marriage, was always part of their lives.

Advertisement

She mentioned that after marriage, she decided to quit acting for a while. Supriya wanted to focus on raising her children. Her daughter Sanah was born first, followed by her son Ruhaan. During this time, she made a conscious decision to stay home. She revealed that Shahid, Pankaj’s son from his first marriage to Neelima Azeem, was already a grown-up boy by then and had always been a part of their family life.

Supriya and Pankaj Kapur have been married for 37 years. She believes the strength of their marriage comes from being close friends. Speaking to Filmfare, she shared that she loves spending time with her husband. Often, she jokingly tells their children to let her and Pankaj enjoy a quiet cup of tea alone. Her kids, Sanah and Ruhaan, even tease her by saying their parents are happier without them.

Supriya said that till her daughter Sanah turned 12, she didn’t work. Though it was her choice, she admitted that staying out of work made her feel restless. She jokingly mentioned that her husband would call her a crybaby because she often complained about not working while he still had acting projects. Despite this, she knew she had made the right decision for her children.

Advertisement

Seeing her struggle, Pankaj took a thoughtful step. He started a production company and involved Supriya as the executive producer. Though she didn’t know much about production work in the beginning, she learned on the job. The couple ran the company together for five to six years. This helped Supriya stay connected with her creative side while balancing her responsibilities at home.

She emphasized that Shahid Kapoor was always there through all of it. Even though he was older and had his own life, he remained a part of their family. Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the movie Deva alongside Pooja Hegde.

ALSO READ: What happened when Shahid Kapoor went public about engagement with Mira Rajput? Wifey recalls 'oh-so-filmy' aftermath