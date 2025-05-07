Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn's film on income tax crime nets Rs 5.5 crore on first Wednesday

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Raid 2 has been moving ahead while emerging as the top performer in Hindi markets. Within seven days, the Raid sequel has left behind other releases, Kesari Chapter 2 and The Bhootnii, at the box office. Starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla, Raid 2 earned Rs 5.5 crore today.

Advertisement

Released on May 1, 2025, Raid 2 had its dream run in an extended opening weekend. It opened with a net collection of Rs 19.25 crore last Thursday. It later added Rs 12.15 crore, Rs 18.1 crore and Rs 22 crore to its tally on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively.

The Raid sequel then fetched Rs 7 crore on the fifth day, followed by Rs 6.85 crore on the sixth day. Notably, it skipped the Tuesday discount offer and ran on normal ticket pricing yesterday.

Now, on Day 7, Ajay Devgn's latest crime thriller has collected Rs 5.5 crore, bringing its net business to Rs 90.85 crore at the Indian box office. It has to earn Rs 10 crore more to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 19.25 crore Day 2 Rs 12.15 crore Day 3 Rs 18.1 crore Day 4 Rs 22 crore Day 5 Rs 7 crore Day 6 Rs 6.85 crore Day 7 Rs 5.5 crore Total Rs 90.85 crore

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 marks his theatrical comeback after six years. Gupta last helmed Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted in 2019. The filmmaker also directed the first part of the Raid franchise, which was released in 2018.

Advertisement

It is yet to be seen how Raid 2 sustains itself amid the national matters, which have been in the news since last night.

Raid 2 in theaters

Raid 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.