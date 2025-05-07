Kim Soo Hyun's agency denies Kim Sae Ron's family's claims of attacking voice recording whistleblower; details

Kim Sae Ron's side held a second press conference on May 7 to further elaborate on their previous allegations against Kim Soo Hyun regarding him dating underage Kim Sae Ron. They presented new and explosive claims suggesting violent actions by Kim Soo Hyun's side, which his agency promptly denied, as reported by K-media Edaily. Their legal counsel shares the company's position on the issue and their plans of taking legal steps against the accusers was shared by the actor's legal representative.

Advertisement

As per LKB & Partners, the law firm representing Kim Soo Hyun co-owned agency GOLDMEDALIST commented on the "attack photo" released by Kim Sae Ron's legal representative during the press conference. The late actress' side claimed that the photo was evident of Kim Soo Hyun's men physically abusing a whistleblower who owned a scandalous voice recording of the actor. As per the bereaved family's lawyer Bu Ji Seok, the whistleblower was threatened by a weapon, upon refusing to hand over the recording.

They also alleged that Kim Soo Hyun's side previously tried to lure the whistleblower by offering a lump sum of around 10 billion KRW, which the person concerned refused. Kim Soo Hyun's lawyer dismissed the statements, saying that the photo was false and the claims were unfounded. They stated, "This claim is utterly baseless and cannot be tolerated; it is also completely unreasonable from a common-sense perspective." They also claimed that the photo "can be easily found through a simple internet search."

Advertisement

"Garosero and the audio file provider are falsely presenting a photo downloaded from the internet as evidence of an attack," they stated. Highlighting on the accusations of violence, Kim Sae Ron's parents sought police protection for themselves and for Garosero Research Institute's operator Kim Se Eui. As a rebuttal to all the accusations, LKB & Partners announced that GOLDMEDALIST would pursue appropriate legal action against the spread of "false and fabricated" content by Kim Sae Ron's parents.

"We will do our utmost, in close cooperation with investigative authorities, to ensure that HoverLab is punished according to the law and principles," the statement read.

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun’s agency calls Kim Sae Ron’s voice recording 'AI-generated', labels audio provider fraudster; read full statement