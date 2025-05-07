Inside Met Gala 2025 after-party, 18 floors above city: Rihanna flaunts baby bump in revealing top, Hailey Bieber stuns in corset dress

Met Gala 2025, with the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, was indeed spectacular—but that wasn’t the end. After the red carpet, celebrities brought their A-game to the after-party, proving their fashion is truly unstoppable.

From Kendall Jenner to Rihanna, we’ve got all the details on the ensembles and styling choices that owned the big-party look. Excited? Let’s dive in!

1. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner has always been known for nailing her fashion moments, and after turning heads on the Met Gala 2025 red carpet, she carried that energy straight into the after-party. For the occasion, she opted for a chic little black dress (LBD) featuring a crew neck and full sleeves. The fitted bodice hugged her frame perfectly, with the hemline hitting mid-thigh—an ideal choice for capturing the lit party vibes.

Bringing her signature flair, Kendall amped up the drama with an oversized black hat that instantly stole the spotlight. With this look, she made a bold fashion statement not just through her outfit but also through her standout accessories.

2. Rihanna

The singer, who revealed her third pregnancy in style on the Met Gala red carpet, also turned heads at the after-party with a quick outfit change. She swapped her original ensemble for a black ruffled top that offered a sweet glimpse of her baby bump. Replacing her Met Gala cropped jacket, she layered the look with a waist-length black blazer featuring long, loose sleeves and an open front.

To elevate the style further, Rihanna paired it with a floor-length skirt that had a fitted bodice, keeping the silhouette sleek and elegant. While her outfit was already a standout, she brought even more drama with a sparkling diamond choker and a lace headwrap, pulling together a look that was both cool and glamorous.

3. Hailey Bieber

After slaying her Met Gala look in a black blazer mini-dress, Hailey Bieber turned up the heat at the after-party in a stunning champagne corset dress made from velvet fabric. The cinched bodice created a flawless hourglass silhouette, while the wavy hemline reached her mid-thigh, adding a playful touch to the glamorous vibe.

To complete the look, she paired the dress with a mini beaded bag and slipped into golden peep-toe heels, adding just the right amount of sparkle and sophistication.

4. Jenna Ortega

Known for her role in Wednesday, Jenna Ortega has consistently rocked her appearances in black, and she brought that same bold vibe to the after-party. She dazzled in a black tuxedo-style bodysuit featuring a deep V-neckline, structured shoulders, and full sleeves with golden buttons at the cuffs. The bodysuit also featured a golden rose design on the lapel collar, adding an extra touch of elegance.

To complete the look, Jenna paired the bodysuit with black skinny stockings, showcasing her toned legs. She finished off the ensemble with a unique belt-like bag, effortlessly adding a touch of class to her chic, edgy appearance.

5. Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter brought a touch of formal magic to the Met Gala after-party, rocking a buttoned white shirt paired with a black tie. Keeping with the black-and-white theme, she matched her shirt with wide black pants, cinching the look together with a belt. Not forgetting to add drama, she layered the outfit with a floor-length bright yellow fur jacket that made a statement without needing to scream for attention.

Her blonde hair was styled in loose waves, and her bold makeup complemented the striking ensemble. To complete her look, she carried a yellow bag that matched her fur jacket perfectly.

These five Met Gala after-party looks were undeniably stunning, and with each outfit styled to perfection with statement accessories, the celebrities showcased how the right styling can elevate any ensemble.

