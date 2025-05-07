Box Office: Tourist Family continues extraordinary gravity-defying run in Tamil Nadu

Like a very young player smashing 100 out of just 34 balls in the ongoing IPL, even the Tamil Nadu box office is witnessing some cricket-like moments. A small-budget film directed by debutant Abishan Jeevinth, Tourist Family, has taken the Tamil Nadu box office by storm.

Released on May 1st, without any major promotional push, this heartfelt film has quickly surpassed expectations. After acculmulating just Rs 2 crores on Day 1, the film has now earned Rs 2.2 crore gross on its 7th day. Shockingly, this matched the 7th-day collection of Suriya's Retro, which also hit theatres on the same day.

Tourist Family's Tamil Nadu day-wise collections:

Day Gross Tamil Box Office 1 Rs 2 crore 2 Rs 1.60 crore 3 Rs 2.80 crore 4 Rs 4 crore 5 Rs 2.5 crore 6 Rs 2.35 crore 7 Rs 2.2 crore Total Rs 17.45 crore

For a film that came with little fanfare, this is an extraordinary achievement. Directed by Abhishan Jeevinth, Tourist Family delivers a refreshing cinematic experience, with its emotionally engaging story and well-thought-out characters. The narrative deals with those illegal Tamil-speaking refugees turning up in Tamil Nadu all the way from Sri Lanka. As the film progresses, it magically balances moments of sorrow and joy, offering a feel-good narrative that sticks with you long after stepping out of the theatres.

Other than the director, the film's cast deserves much of the credit for its success. The likes of Sasi Kumar, Simran, and Yogi Babu appeared in well-written roles, giving a rooted performance that brought the film's heartwarming story to life. While the cast shines with their authenticity, the director makes sure that every scene and the emotional depth connect with the audience.

Comparing Tourist Family to other May Day releases like HIT 3, Retro, and Raid 2, it’s clear that this small-budget film has performed remarkably well. While big-budgeted films will have the advantage of star power and huge marketing budgets, nothing works if the content fails to engage. However, if strong word-of-mouth and the narrative's universal appeal click, then the result will be a Tourist Family.

To sum up, Tourist Family may not have had the massive budget of its counterparts, but its incredible box office performance is proof of the power of compelling storytelling.

