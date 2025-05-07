BUCK: Diljit Dosanjh hypes up collab with ‘brother’ Jackson Wang ahead of May 9 release; SEE

Right on the heels of his debut Met Gala appearance, which has taken over Indian fans’ minds and invited many more from around the world, Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for a collaboration with K-pop star and global singer Jackson Wang. Marking their first time working together, BUCK is set to drop on May 9, and the Punjabi actor is cheering the upcoming release with a new update.

In a flurry of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style-themed posts, Diljit Dosanjh did not forget to hype his next song release. A never-before-seen track is expected to drop, starring the two globally popular celebrities.

On May 7, when everyone thought the Met Gala 2025 blue carpet extravaganza was about to die down, the Indian star updated his social media with a shoutout for Jacksong Wang, calling him ‘my brother’, resharing the teaser for BUCK.

Check out the update below.

Jackson Wang, who recently came off 2 sold out Rajamangala Stadium shows in Thailand with his team GOT7, is set to make his way to India, shortly after the song drops. While further details about his visit are under wraps, he is expected to visit on May 11. The rapper for the K-pop team is known to be working on an upcoming sequel to the album MAGIC MAN.

Meanwhile, BUCK looks like a fun joining of forces between the two singers who have time and again taken over the global music scene, including sets at famed festivals like Coachella and Lollapalooza. The song teaser shows them standing back to back, asking, ‘Do you wanna dance?’, preparing for the exciting drop on May 9. Check out the teaser below.

BUCK marks Jackson Wang’s first collaboration with an Indian act, creating excitement among fans.

