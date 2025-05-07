Sreeleela styles backless halter-neck blouse with ivory saree worth Rs 1,80,000 and it’s HOT

Sreeleela, the Telugu actress popularly known as the Kissik Girl, is a true fashionista at heart. The beauty maven constantly serves swoon-worthy looks—from casual slays to sultry dresses to ethnic picks, her fashion game is top-notch. Proof? The actress’ recent flair in a contemporary-style six-yard drape. Wish to recreate her newest saree style? Let’s zoom in to analyze her look.

Sreeleela took to Instagram to flaunt her newest six-yard elegance and did not disappoint, for she looked drop-dead gorgeous. Channeling desi siren vibes, the diva wore an embellished ivory saree from the label Dolly J, worth Rs 1,80,000. And let us tell you that it can be this year’s ultimate wedding season staple. She paired her drape with a fiery backless halter-neck blouse, elevating her outfit to the level of perfection.

The Guntur Kaaram actress’ saree boasted silver embellishments all over the fabric, adding hints of sparkle to her statement-making piece. The drape featured dotted-floral motifs, tucked with sequins, serving festive vibes. The trim of the saree had a different vibe going as it highlighted unique and intricate pearl embroidery, making Sreeleela’s drape unique and edgy.

Now, about the outfit’s main highlight, it’s the blouse that sums up modern saree flair. Adored by several celebrities lately, the halter-neck blouse is making it big in the ethnic fashion scene. Sreeleela’s halter-neck blouse with a deep V-neckline boasted a criss-cross embroidered pattern, adding a western fashion edge to her traditional drape. The blouse’s bare-back silhouette was the chef’s kiss, exuding sultry vibes.

The dance queen accessorized her desi flair with chandelier earrings. The intricate kundan earrings were a cherry on top of Sreeleela’s cocktail party drape. She added a couple of dainty gilded bangles, keeping her jewelry game understated yet striking. The actress adorned her forehead with an embellished tiny bindi, adding a desi touch to her modernity-infused style.

For her makeup, Sreeleela adorned her glamorous brown-tone face card with contour, highlighter, and blush. She defined her eyes with winged eyeliner and a white hue on the waterline, making her eyes look bigger. The fashionista put on matte pink lipstick to complete her look with party-night glam.

Her hair was a work of art as the Robin Hood actress flaunted a braid with her front strands styled in a voluminous puff. She tossed her front hair in loose strands, framing her face gorgeously.

