Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 21 crore wristwatch in 18k white gold from Met Gala 2025 look is expensive for THIS reason

Who says only an outfit can make jaws drop? Wait until you see the details of Shah Rukh Khan’s Rs 21 Crore watch. Attending the Met Gala 2025 and celebrating the theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” SRK stunned in a custom all-black ensemble by Sabyasachi, but it was his accessories that stole the spotlight. Let’s dive into the deets!

For the biggest fashion event of the year, Shah Rukh Khan was dressed in a custom Sabyasachi ensemble featuring a black silk shirt, tailcoat, and high-waisted trousers No doubt, the outfit was a hit, but it was his accessories that truly set him apart. Among them was the Patek Philippe Grand Complication watch, valued at a staggering Rs 21 crore.

The watch was prepared with 18K white gold adorned with 118 emeralds and 291 diamonds in an invisible setting. It also had a reversible feature with a patented swivel mechanism that enabled it to show either of two dials. A transparent dial with black hands, an analog display, and its fold-over clasp, it offered both luxury and ease of wear.

The watch alone made a powerful statement, but SRK didn’t stop there. Adding even more flair, he carried a Sabyasachi-designed Bengal tiger head cane, richly crafted in 18K gold and embedded with sapphires, tourmalines, old mine cut, and brilliant-cut diamonds. Who knew a cane could look this stylish?

And if you were impressed by his red carpet look, the Sabyasachi custom-designed dandy stack necklace surely caught your attention. Like the cane, it was crafted in 18K gold, featuring sapphires, tourmalines, and diamonds arranged with precision. The designer added a unique SRK twist by incorporating King Khan’s iconic “K” initial in the middle and “SRK” at the top.

From the Rs 21 crore Patek Philippe Grand Complication watch to the Bengal tiger cane and the dazzling dandy stack necklace, Shah Rukh Khan looked like a magician casting a spell of glamour and charm. And without a doubt, he succeeded.

