Baipan Bhari Deva netts huge Rs 25 crores after 2nd weekend at Indian box office; Monday trends extraordinary

Marathi film Baipan Bhari Deva, centered around 6 middle-aged women and their reconciliation through a local competition is creating history at the Maharashtra box office. The film opened to modest numbers of Rs 90 lakhs but since then, there hasn't been a single day where it has collected less than what it did on the first day. The 10 day grand total stands at a gigantic Rs 25 crores nett and it is hard to predict where the final collections will land since it is trending in an unheard of way.

Baipan Bhari Deva Records Higher Collections In Second Weekend Than First Week. Holds Phenomenally On 2nd Monday

Baipan Bhari Deva already had an extraordinary first week of Rs 11.50 crores but what it did in its second weekend is what not many films have been able to do. The film netted Rs 13.50 crores in its second weekend, a number higher than what it registered in its entire first week. The second Monday trends are phenomenal as well. It will be yet another day where the film collects more than what it did on its first day. The early estimated for the film on the second Monday are around Rs 1.75 crores for now and final numbers will be updated later. The film had some stiff competitors like Satyaprem Ki Katha and Indiana Jones but it has emerged triumphant. In all probability, it will hold well even after the Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning - Part 1 onslaught.

The day-wise nett India collections of Baipan Bhari Deva are as follows:-

Friday: Rs 90 lakhs

Rs 90 lakhs Saturday: Rs 2.13 crores

Rs 2.13 crores Sunday: Rs 2.97 crores

Rs 2.97 crores Monday: Rs 91 lakhs

Rs 91 lakhs Tuesday: Rs 1.37 crores

Rs 1.37 crores Wednesday: Rs 1.72 crores

Rs 1.72 crores Thursday: Rs 1.50 crores

Rs 1.50 crores Second Friday: Rs 2.25 crores

Rs 2.25 crores Second Saturday: Rs 5.25 crores

Rs 5.25 crores Second Sunday: Rs 6 crores

Total = Rs 25 crores nett in 10 days

Watch the Baipan Bhari Deva Movie Trailer:

About Baipan Bhari Deva

Baipan Bhari Deva is the story of six estranged sisters who are forced to come together for a Managalaguar competition. Can they overcome their past and face their struggles?

Where To Watch Baipan Bhari Deva

You can watch Baipan Bhari Deva at a theatre near you, now.

ALSO READ: Baipan Bhari Deva 2nd Saturday Box Office: Marathi drama grows by staggering 140 percent; Netts Rs 5 crores