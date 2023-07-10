Baipan Bhari Deva netts huge Rs 25 crores after 2nd weekend at Indian box office; Monday trends extraordinary
Marathi dramedy Baipan Bhari Deva collected more in its second weekend than in its first week at the box office. The film is an all time blockbuster.
Baipan Bhari Deva is an all time blockbuster for the Marathi Film Industry.
Baipan Bhari Deva has collected Rs 25 crores nett in its first 10 days at the box office.
Marathi film Baipan Bhari Deva, centered around 6 middle-aged women and their reconciliation through a local competition is creating history at the Maharashtra box office. The film opened to modest numbers of Rs 90 lakhs but since then, there hasn't been a single day where it has collected less than what it did on the first day. The 10 day grand total stands at a gigantic Rs 25 crores nett and it is hard to predict where the final collections will land since it is trending in an unheard of way.
Baipan Bhari Deva Records Higher Collections In Second Weekend Than First Week. Holds Phenomenally On 2nd Monday
Baipan Bhari Deva already had an extraordinary first week of Rs 11.50 crores but what it did in its second weekend is what not many films have been able to do. The film netted Rs 13.50 crores in its second weekend, a number higher than what it registered in its entire first week. The second Monday trends are phenomenal as well. It will be yet another day where the film collects more than what it did on its first day. The early estimated for the film on the second Monday are around Rs 1.75 crores for now and final numbers will be updated later. The film had some stiff competitors like Satyaprem Ki Katha and Indiana Jones but it has emerged triumphant. In all probability, it will hold well even after the Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning - Part 1 onslaught.
The day-wise nett India collections of Baipan Bhari Deva are as follows:-
- Friday: Rs 90 lakhs
- Saturday: Rs 2.13 crores
- Sunday: Rs 2.97 crores
- Monday: Rs 91 lakhs
- Tuesday: Rs 1.37 crores
- Wednesday: Rs 1.72 crores
- Thursday: Rs 1.50 crores
- Second Friday: Rs 2.25 crores
- Second Saturday: Rs 5.25 crores
- Second Sunday: Rs 6 crores
Total = Rs 25 crores nett in 10 days
About Baipan Bhari Deva
Baipan Bhari Deva is the story of six estranged sisters who are forced to come together for a Managalaguar competition. Can they overcome their past and face their struggles?
Where To Watch Baipan Bhari Deva
You can watch Baipan Bhari Deva at a theatre near you, now.
