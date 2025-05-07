Box Office: Raid 2 vs Shaitaan vs Drishyam 2; comparing First 7-day net India collections of Ajay Devgn movies

Ajay Devgn's latest outing, Raid 2, is doing well at the box office. The Rajkumar Gupta directorial has completed seven days of its run on a phenomenal note. While the movie is set to enter its second week, here's looking at the box office comparison between Raid 2 and other Ajay Devgn's mid-size movies: Shaitaan and Drishyam 2.

Raid 2 opened better than Drishyam 2 and Shaitaan at the box office. However, it remained behind Drishyam 2 in its opening week while managing to match the figures of Shaitaan. Opened with Rs 19 crore, Raid 2 smashed a total of Rs 78.25 crore in the first seven days of its theatrical run, almost similar to Shaitaan's Week 1 cume of Rs 79.50 crore. The thriller drama remained behind the first week cume of Drishyam 2, which was around Rs 102.50 crore net in India.

It will be interesting to see how Raid 2 further performs at the box office.

Here's a comparative look at the first 7-day net India collections of all three films:

Days Raid 2 Drishyam 2 Shaitaan Day 1 Rs 19 crore Rs 14.75 crore Rs 15 crore Day 2 Rs 12.15 crore Rs 21 crore Rs 18 crore Day 3 Rs 18.10 crore Rs 26.50 crore Rs 20.50 crore Day 4 Rs 22 crore Rs 11.75 crore Rs 7.5 crore Day 5 Rs 7 crore Rs 10.25 crore Rs 6.5 crore Day 6 Rs 6.85 crore Rs 9.50 crore Rs 6.25 crore Day 7 Rs 5.75 crore (est.) Rs 8.75 crore Rs 5.75 crore Total Rs 78.25 crore Rs 102.50 crore Rs 79.50 crore

Raid 2 in theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

