HIT 3 Day 7 India Gross Box Office: Nani's gory-actioner adds decent Rs 3.25 crore

There’s no shortage of crime thrillers in Telugu cinema, but HIT 3 has managed to slice through the noise with its tone and pacing. Led by dependable star Nani, this latest entry in the HIT universe continues to deliver. After a powerful opening weekend, the film continued to bring in decent numbers through the weekdays, adding Rs 3.25 crore on Day 7 and closing its first week at Rs 69.25 crore gross across India.

HIT-3 Day-wise India gross collection:

Day Gross India Collection 1 Rs 21 crore 2 Rs 12.50 crore 3 Rs 12 crore 4 Rs 11.50 crore 5 Rs 5 crore 6 Rs 4 crore 7 Rs 3.25 crore Total Rs 69.25 crore

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who has steered the HIT franchise from the start, HIT 3 builds upon the lore established in the first two parts. This time, the stakes are higher, the violence is more graphic, and the psychological toll on the lead character is front and center. Nani plays Homicide Intervention Team's new SP, Arjun Sarkar, a man haunted by past cases and personal traumas. He is drawn into a series of gruesome killings that shake the department to its core.

KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty is the newest addition to the universe, as she plays Sarkar's love interest as well as undercover cop. Her character's relationship with Nani’s Sarkar adds both tension and balance. Backed by Wall Poster Cinema, the production values are slick, with gritty visuals and a pulsating background score driving the momentum.

Despite facing huge competition from films like Suriya’s Retro, Sasikumar’s Tourist Family, and Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, HIT 3 has managed to hold strong. Retro, in particular, garnered huge attention with its star power and trailer, but the film didn't live up to expectations. Even Raid 2 hasn't shown potential in the South, while runaway hit Tourist Family isn't available in Telugu states. That gave the edge to HIT 3 big time. The consistent drop in collections for other releases didn’t impact HIT 3, with the film still managing to maintain a decent run.

The weekday hold is a sign that HIT 3 is not a one-weekend wonder. While the initial rush brought in Rs 21 crore on Day 1, the film remained stable with Rs 12.50 crore and Rs 12 crore on Days 2 and 3 and has maintained a respectable pace since.

Not every action thriller can keep its grip beyond the weekend, but HIT 3 seems to be doing just that. Let's see how much more it scores.

