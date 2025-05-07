Raid vs Raid 2 Box Office Comparison: Ajay Devgn's latest release performs better than its first installment in 1st week

Ajay Devgn's latest release, Raid 2, is dominating the Hindi box office these days. The thriller drama co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor has completed seven days of its release, and it's time to compare Raid 2's box office performance to that of its prequel, Raid (2018).

Released on May 1st, 2025, Raid 2 performed better than its prequel in the first 7 days of its theatrical run. Opened with Rs 19.25 crore, the Ajay Devgn-Riteish Deshmukh movie witnessed a superlative box office trend by clocking slightly over Rs 90 crore in its opening week. In contrast, Raid (2018) had opened with Rs 9.75 crore and went on to smash over Rs 60 crore in its first week.

Advertisement

The sequel has maintained a significant lead of around Rs 30 crore over its predecessor. It will soon storm past the total cume of its first part. Based on the strong trends, Raid 2 is likely to collect around Rs 150 crore net in its lifetime theatrical run in India.

India net box office comparison between Raid and Raid 2 is as follows:

Days Raid Raid 2 Day 1 Rs 9.75 crore Rs 19.25 crore Day 2 Rs 13.25 crore Rs 12.15 crore Day 3 Rs 16.75 crore Rs 18.1 crore Day 4 Rs 6.25 crore Rs 22 crore Day 5 Rs 5.50 crore Rs 7 crore Day 6 Rs 4.85 crore Rs 6.85 crore Day 7 Rs 4.25 crore Rs 5.75 crore (est.) Total Rs 60.60 crore Rs 91.10 crore

Raid 2 in theaters

Raid 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Ground Zero Worldwide Lifetime Box Office: Emraan Hashmi starrer to end poor global run, grossing just Rs 9.25 crore