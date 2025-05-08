Did Aamir Khan not get paid for acting in Laal Singh Chaddha? Mr Perfectionist reveals what happened

Aamir Khan has had his career highs and lows. But none of it has stopped him from continuing work in Bollywood. Over the years, he has come up with strategies that have been working for him and the people he works for. In a recent interview, the superstar stated that he doesn’t charge money when his movies don’t make a profit, like in the case of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir Khan’s rich filmography speaks volumes about the kind of artist he is. Since he has tried his hand in acting, direction, and production, Khan knows how much effort it takes to make a blockbuster hit film. Hence, he worked out a strategy that doesn’t put pressure on the producers he is working with.

Just like older times, when performing artists used to ask for money from the audience after delivering their act, Aamir also asks for his payment only when his movies make a profit. While talking to ABP Live about implementing this strategy in his life, Mr. Perfectionist said that he follows the same concept in his career.

He expressed that when he is working on a film, he doesn’t take money from the producers during the making of the movie. “Mujhey lagta hai ki film jab chalegi, tab mujhey kamana chahiye. (I think when the film works, I would make money then)” expressed the Lagaan star.

He further stated that his payment depends on the profit of the project. “Profit nhi hota hai toh mujhey payment nhi milti hai jaise Laal Singh Chaddha. (When there’s no profit, I don’t get my payment just like in Laal Singh Chaddha)” stated Khan, adding that if his film doesn’t do good business at the box office, only he should be taking responsibility for it.

When the host stated that his way of working might encourage producers to not pay artists for their hard work, the veteran Bollywood actor was quick to state that everyone has their way of working and thinking. Moreover, when he is on a project, he doesn’t think that he is working on the project for a certain number of days, hence, he should be paid for them.

However, there are people in the industry who operate very professionally and charge money for the number of days they worked on the film, regardless of whether their movie worked or not.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. He is also excited to start work on his dream project, Mahabharat.

