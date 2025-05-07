Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Akshay Kumar's movie on Jallianwala Bagh massacre nets Rs 70 lakh

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Kesari Chapter 2 hit the screens on April 18, 2025. The legal drama is headlined by Akshay Kumar, who plays the main lead, C Sankaran Nair, the top barrister of India. The film, which co-stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, will soon finish three weeks of its theatrical run. Here's how much Kesari 2 earned on the 20th day.

Advertisement

Based on the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire, Kesari 2 has earned Rs 70 lakh net business on the 20th day. The drop comes after the legal drama was slightly benefitted from discounted ticket prices yesterday. It collected Rs 80 lakh on the third Tuesday.

The performance of Kesari 2 has also been impacted by the shift of the audience toward national matters since last night.

To jog your memory, the holdover release minted Rs 45 crore in the first week. In the second week, the film, co-produced by Karan Johar, fetched Rs 27.75 crore net business. In the third week, Karan Singh Tyagi's helmer has earned Rs 8 crore in six days so far.

The cume collection of Akshay Kumar-led courtroom drama now stands at Rs 80.75 crore net at the Indian box office.

Weeks/Days Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 45 crore Week 2 Rs 27.75 crore Day 15 Rs 1.25 crore Day 16 Rs 2 crore Day 17 Rs 2.5 crore Day 18 Rs 75 lakh Day 19 Rs 80 lakh Day 20 Rs 70 lakh Total Rs 80.75 crore

Kesari Chapter 2, focusing on the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919, has had a moderate performance at the box office. Initially, it opened well but has since seen a decline as it faces competition from new releases like Raid 2 and The Bhootnii.

Advertisement

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Akshay Kumar's historical drama on C Sankaran Nair nets Rs 80 lakh