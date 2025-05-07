The Bhootnii Box Office Collection Day 7: Mouni Roy's horror comedy fails to generate momentum; nets Rs 15 lakh

The Bhootnii Box Office Collection Day 7: Actress Mouni Roy, who has worked in Hindi movies like Gold and Brahmastra, has made her theatrical comeback after three years with The Bhootnii. This time, Roy is playing the role of a supernatural character, Mohabbat. Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari, The Bhootnii has failed to generate momentum today.

The Bhootnii, which was released in cinemas on May 1, 2025, has been struggling at the box office since its entry in theaters. The horror comedy earned Rs 2.25 crore in its four-day-long extended opening weekend.

On the fith day, Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy-led movie fetched Rs 15 lakh net business. This was followed by Rs 20 lakh on the sixth day, as the new release witnessed slight rise due to discounted ticket prices yesterday.

The Bhootnii registered Rs 15 lakh on Day 7 as it saw a minimal drop of 15 percent today. The cume collection of Sidhaant Sachdev's helmer is recorded as Rs 2.75 crore in the first seven days.

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 50 lakh Day 2 Rs 40 lakh Day 3 Rs 60 lakh Day 4 Rs 75 lakh Day 5 Rs 15 lakh Day 6 Rs 20 lakh Day 7 Rs 15 lakh Total Rs 2.75 crore

This drop comes amid the rising tensions of the national matters which has been grabbing headlines since last night. While the current scenerio has affected Raid 2's performance the most, it has also left an impact on the theatrical runs of rival release, The Bhootnii and the holdover release, Kesari Chapter 2.

The Bhootnii had had a disappointing run and is the lowest grosser in the horror comedy genre since last year.

