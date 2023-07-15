Box Office: Baipan Bhaari Deva emerges third biggest Marathi Film of all time; Will target Sairat in long run

The Marathi Film, Baipan Bhaari Deva is on a dream run at the box office as the collections are on the rise ever since its release. After scoring Rs 36 crore in its first two weeks, the film continued with its golden run as it collected Rs 2.50 crore on its third Friday. And now, it’s headed for an insane growth of near 100 percent on third Saturday as trends so far indicate a full day run in the vicinity of Rs 4.75 to 5.25 crore. With this, the 16-day total stands Rs 43.50 crore and the film will see another jump in collections on Sunday.

Baipan Bhaari Deva will soon top Ved to emerge #2 Marathi Film

The film has an outside chance of hitting the half century on its 17th day, and from there it will be a journey towards creating history. By the fourth weekend, Baipan Bhaari Deva will be hitting the Rs 62 crore mark and top the Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D Souza starrer Ved to emerge the second highest grossing film of all time in Marathi Cinema. The holds in the fourth week will determine if the film has enough gas in its tank to go past the lifetime collections of Sairat (Rs 85 crore) and emerge an all-time industry hit.

Baipan Bhaari Deva Box Office

Week One: Rs 11.50 crore

Week Two: Rs 24.50 crore

3rd Friday: Rs 2.50 crore

3rd Saturday: Rs 5.00 crore (Estimates)

Total: Rs 43.50 crore

Baipan Bhaari Deva will aim to top Sairat in long run

Baipan Bhaari Deva would not face any major competition in Maharashtra until the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film is still far off from reaching the #1 spot, but the trend in third weekend indicates that it has real chance to top Sairat and create history. The on-ground reports are extraordinary and that’s reflecting in the trend that the film is showing at the box office. The second week was 100% higher than the first week and now, the trends indicate a third week in a range like the second one.

At present, the film is the third highest grossing Marathi Film of all time topping Natsamrat, which had scored Rs 42 crore and will soon zoom past Ved to occupy the second spot. It’s wait and watch to see if it can zoom past Sairat by end of run.

Sairat: Rs 85 crore

Ved: Rs 61 crore

Baipan Bhaari Deva: Rs 43.50 crore and counting.

Natsamrat: Rs 42 crore

Lai Bhaari: Rs 37 crore

