Kim Soo Hyun’s agency calls Kim Sae Ron’s voice recording 'AI-generated', labels audio provider fraudster; read full statement

Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has hit back at Kim Sae Ron's alleged voice recording, as per edaily. This comes after a second press conference was held by the family of the late actress Kim Sae Ron and the YouTube channel HoverLab.

GOLDMEDALIST issued an official statement denying the claims and addressed the controversy surrounding an alleged audio recording.

According to GOLDMEDALIST, the audio file referenced during the press conference is entirely fabricated. The agency claims that, after a thorough internal review, they concluded that the recording was created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) or similar voice-cloning technology.

They emphasized that the audio does not contain the real voice of Kim Sae Ron and is not linked to any actual conversation or known event.

GOLDMEDALIST further explained that the individual who initially presented the audio file had previously approached the agency, claiming it included favorable remarks about Kim Soo Hyun from Kim Sae Ron.

However, the agency states that their investigation found this person had no verifiable connection to the late actress. After failing to convince GOLDMEDALIST of the file’s authenticity, the individual allegedly partnered with HoverLab to publicly release the audio.

A technical forensic analysis of the recording is underway, and GOLDMEDALIST stated that the findings will be shared once verified.

The agency also expressed concern over what it describes as a larger and more dangerous trend—the use of AI-generated content to spread misinformation and damage reputations.

GOLDMEDALIST quotes: "During the press conference, HoverLab asserted that they had obtained an audio recording involving the late actress Kim Sae Ron. However, this audio file is entirely fabricated. Kim Soo Hyun's agency has determined that the recording was created using AI or similar technology."

Kim Soo Hyun's legal representative described the incident as “not just defamation,” but a deliberate attempt to destroy an individual's character using fabricated evidence.

GOLDMEDALIST believes this situation is part of a broader, ongoing campaign targeting actor Kim Soo Hyun. The agency labeled such acts as a new and serious form of cybercrime.

In response, GOLDMEDALIST has announced plans to file criminal charges against all parties involved, including HoverLab and the original provider of the audio file.

GOLDMEDALIST further shares, "This press conference by HoverLab is yet another fabrication, staged as a form of cyber attack against actor Kim Soo Hyun by HoverLab, who is now cornered due to their defamation, stalking, cyber sex crimes, and evidence tampering. GOLDMEDALIST is appalled by this press conference, which serves as definitive proof that HoverLab’s numerous previous claims have also been false and fabricated. "

"GOLDMEDALIST will immediately file criminal complaints and charges against HoverLab for violations of the Stalking Punishment Act and the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection (Defamation). We will do our utmost, in close cooperation with investigative authorities, to ensure that HoverLab is punished according to the law and principles, " said Kim Soo Hyun's agency.

The legal representative for Kim Soo Hyun and GOLDMEDALIST is LKB & Partners Law Firm.