Ba***ds Of Bollywood: After Karan Johar, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos is blown away by Aryan Khan’s directorial debut show

At WAVES 2025, Saif Ali Khan and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos spoke about the upcoming promising shows on the streaming giant. When Saif asked Ted if he’s looking forward to the release of any project that’s coming up, Ted was quick to talk highly about Aryan Khan’s directorial debut show, Ba***ds of Bollywood. Read on!

Advertisement

Ever since Netflix hard-launched Aryan Khan’s directorial debut project, Ba***ds of Bollywood, the audience has been eagerly waiting for its release. Recently, Karan Johar heaped praise on Shah Rukh Khan’s son and stated how impressed he was upon watching what Aryan has created.

Now, it’s Netflix co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, who is mighty impressed by the youngster’s series. At WAVES 2025, Ted indulged in a conversation with Saif Ali Khan and stated that he has been watching a lot of upcoming series. But one show that he thought was fun and engaging is Ba***ds Of Bollywood.

Sarandos further added, “I am going to leave the audience to try to figure out the title completely, but it is so fun. I have four episodes in, you’re (the audience) going to see it soon.” Having said that, the Netflix co-CEO also spoke highly of Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar’s The Royals.

Advertisement

He stated, “We have a really great romantic-comedy that my wife loved so much that we watched it together. It’s called The Royals, it’s upcoming, it’s quite good.” Earlier, on Raj Shamani’s podcast, ace Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar stated that the audience should watch out for Aryan and his upcoming show. The filmmaker-producer further added that if there’s a king, there will be a prince.

The Kesari Chapter 2 producer also revealed that Aryan is a very hardworking person. “20 ghante kaam karta hai. Ussey kaam se bada aur koi kaam nhi hai. Ussey jeetna hai. (He works 20 hours. There’s nothing bigger for him than work. He likes to win),” stated Karan.

Ba***ds Of Bollywood, starring Bobby Deol and Lakshya, is set for a June 2025 release. The show is produced by SRK and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘20 ghante kaam karta hai’: Ba***ds of Bollywood director Aryan Khan has left Karan Johar mighty impressed