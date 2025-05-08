Why do Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh keep daughter Dua away from paparazzi, Instagram? Actress reveals real reason

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is one of the most celebrated stars in the country. She has given us some of the most memorable characters and films that have etched a special place in our hearts. Last year, she stepped into motherhood with the arrival of daughter Dua with Ranveer Singh. Now, the actress opened up about keeping her little one away from paparazzi and Instagram to preserve a sense of normalcy, a childhood much like the one she once had.

In an interview with Marie Claire, Deepika Padukone opened up about desiring a similar kind of childhood for Dua that she had, ‘free from any expectation.’ She shared, “We weren't burdened with our parents' hopes and dreams.”

The Singham Again actress further revealed that, being the daughter of a famous athlete, she even has a blueprint of what her daughter might face growing up as a star kid.

Talking about how her father, Prakash Padukone, gave her a normal and down-to-earth life, Deepika said, “I don't ever remember my father sitting me down and saying, ‘Hey, I'm a professional badminton player and I'm a celebrity.’ I remember it being he was a father first, and everything that we got to know of him was based on just our own curiosity and the fact that everything was just so normal.”

She shared that much later in her life, when she saw her dad giving autographs, she got to know about his stardom. Now, as a mother herself, Deepika Padukone is determined to protect that same sense of innocence for her daughter, Dua.

Guarding her against the paparazzi, she is cautious about keeping Dua’s face off her social media, despite a combined following of nearly 128 million with Ranveer Singh.

Even during the interview, the actress treads carefully, weighing every word to avoid giving tabloids too much to run with. At one point, she felt she had spoken too much about her daughter and added, “I don’t know how much of this Ranveer would be okay with me sharing.”

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in King with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. A source exclusively told Pinkvilla that after a thorough discussion, the actress came on board for the film. She will be shooting for her part later this year.

