Kim Soo Hyun's fans send protest trucks to Kim Sae Ron family's press conference venue: ‘False evidence, threats, stalking..’

The ongoing dispute between actor Kim Soo Hyun and the family of the late actress Kim Sae Ron has reached a critical point. On May 7, the bereaved family of Kim Sae Ron organized a press conference in Samseong-dong, Seoul. They made new revelations against Kim Soo Hyun. These claims intensified the already controversial narrative surrounding the late actress’ personal life and her alleged past relationship.

In the midst of this emotional and legal standoff, Kim Soo Hyun’s Chinese fanbase took visible action to support the actor. Several protest-style support trucks appeared near the press conference venue. They were adorned with LED banners and large messages defending Kim Soo Hyun. The trucks carried phrases, including:

We will be together with actor Kim Soo Hyun!

Let’s be together for a long time as fan and actor.

We support Knock-Off!

We will support your firm stance.

Reveal the truth and prove Kim Soo Hyun’s innocence!

The efforts of the past 18 years will not be in vain. We will wait for you.



One of the trucks went further, displaying a direct comparison between Kim Soo Hyun’s legal approach and the actions of the opposition party. The banner read:

“Consistent facts vs. manipulated evidence. Who is telling the truth?

Kim Soo Hyun: Proper investigation, taking legal action, revealed clear facts.

Garosero: Denied forensics, presented false evidence, media play using threats, stalking.

Don’t get caught up in lies and media play and look at the truth.”

Garosero, a controversial YouTube channel known for its speculative exposés, has also been involved in circulating claims against Kim Soo Hyun. The channel is siding with Kim Sae Ron’s family. That’s why it has come under fire from Kim Soo Hyun’s supporters for releasing what they describe as misleading or exaggerated content.

Meanwhile, the press conference follows weeks of mounting tension and media coverage. Kim Sae Ron's family previously claimed that the late actress and Kim Soo Hyun were in a six-year relationship that began when she was still a minor. They further alleged that their involvement negatively affected Kim Sae Ron's life and career.

On the other hand, Kim Soo Hyun has consistently denied the allegations, stating that he was only romantically involved with Kim Sae Ron for about a year. He also stated that their relationship began after she legally became an adult. His agency has also issued multiple clarifications, denying claims of manipulation, coercion, or wrongdoing on Kim's part.

Despite repeated denials and legal statements from Kim Soo Hyun, the controversy has continued to intensify. While one side insists on uncovering the full truth, the other maintains that they have already been wrongfully accused and subjected to a smear campaign. However, one thing is certain: the scandal involving Kim Soo Hyun and the late Kim Sae Ron is far from over.

