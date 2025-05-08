How Ranveer Singh became Deepika Padukone's biggest support system in having their daughter Dua, actress reveals

Ever since Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot, their fans have been waiting for their firstborn to arrive. The birth of Dua Padukone Singh felt like a personal good news to many. While the actress had everything and more to make her motherhood journey easy, it was her husband who became her biggest support system in having their daughter.

During an interview with Marie Claire, Deepika Padukone admitted that Ranveer Singh was the most supportive and let her decide when she would want to become a mother. He protected her from the noise and societal pressure and respected her decision.

Recalling how Singh reacted, the Singham Again actress told the publications, “He was like, ‘It's your body. Yes, it's a together decision, but eventually it's your body that's going to go through it. So, whenever you feel ready’.” While talking about how life changed after the birth of Dua Padukone Singh, she admitted that her center shifted.

Ranveer also thought that there is a new centerpiece of her universe, and that’s their baby girl. In the email interview with the above-mentioned publication, the Bajirao Mastani actor stated that this is the best version of his wife he had ever known. “She is completely present. Absolutely immersed. Extremely attentive, sensitive, caring, and beautifully gentle,” expressed Singh.

While talking about childbirth, the Om Shanti Om debutant actor opened up about the complicated pregnancy she had with her daughter. She admitted, “I went through a lot in the eight, nine months of being pregnant,” adding that every moment when she is not with her little girl due to work, there is definitely some degree of mom guilt that kicks in.

However, she has to remind herself that a woman’s life doesn't end the minute they have a child, and that they need to get back to the life they had before they had the baby.

Coming to DP’s work front, the actress will be next seen in King, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. Deepika has officially signed on for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next film with Prabhas, which is titled Spirit.

