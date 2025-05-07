Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala 2025 fashion looks will give you major DEJA VU from 2006 film Don

Surprisingly, the MET Gala 2025 was filled with “Where have I seen this before?” moments, serving TEA for the drama-hungry souls. From Kiara Advani showing up in an outfit resembling Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes breastplate to Kim Kardashian looking like she would pull off a Michael Jackson move at any point, fashion’s biggest night was adrenaline-pumping. However, a sitch we didn’t see coming was Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra taking us back to 2006 Don days, and that too, accidentally! What a moment!

Before we spot the similarities, let’s skim through SRK and PC’s attire from the event. While Khan’s opulent and suave black outfit with jewelry stirred a buzz, Priyanka’s polka-dot outfit served major elite lady fashion goals.

Soon, after the pics from the MET Gala 2025 surfaced, the internet started buzzing with netizens comparing Khan and Chopra’s looks to that one Don promo picture. In the photo, the duo could be seen donning almost the same outfits. And let’s be honest, the similarities were uncanny.

Analyzing the picture, King Khan could be seen sporting a military-style jacket with a closed neck, setting the perfect tone for his action thriller and blockbuster movie. Following this year’s MET Gala theme, Shah Rukh wore a similar ensemble. An all-black blazer-pant look, lavishly accessorized with Sabyasachi-coded jewelry.

However, it was Priyanka’s outfit that truly raised eyebrows. In the old picture, PC flaunted a polka dot dress with a plunging, halter neckline.

So, here’s the tea—the same-outfit, 2006 Don nostalgia, could have easily been a Meh moment, but it’s Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra! When the two B-town leads will grace the same blue carpet, sparks are bound to fly.

