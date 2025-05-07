Retro Day 7 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Suriya and Pooja Hegde's film grosses Rs 1.75 crore

In a summer packed with potential crowd-pullers, Tamil flick Retro was expected to lead from the front. With Superstar Suriya Sivakumar returning to the big screen alongside Pooja Hegde and bankrolled by the hero himself, the setup looked promising. But a week after release, the numbers are telling a sorry tale.

Retro, which was directed by Karthik Subbaraj, combines a story of revenge from the present with retro aesthetics. Suriya plays an elderly vigilante with a history in the movie, while Pooja Hegde portrays a complex character torn between justice and love life. Retro, which featured cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna and music by Santhosh Narayanan, sought to be an emotional and visual experience. But the execution has fallen short of expectations.

The film took off well with Rs 14 crore on Day 1 in Tamil Nadu, but the drop came faster than expected. On its Day 7, the film collected Rs 1.75 crore, which is dramatically low for a film mounted on that scale. The total for the first week now stands at Rs 40.75 crore, which is quite low. In fact, the slide from Day 5 made it clear that the buzz around Retro wasn’t converting into footfalls. Lack of repeat audience, usually driven by word-of-mouth, became a key issue.

Retro Tamil Nadu box office collection:

Day Gross Tamil Collections 1 Rs 14 crore 2 Rs 6.50 crore 3 Rs 7 crore 4 Rs 7 crore 5 Rs 2.50 crore 6 Rs 2 crore 7 Rs 1.75 crore Total Rs 40.75 crore

Despite the backing of a star like Suriya and the anticipation that surrounded its release, Retro simply didn’t hold. Reviews have been mixed, and online chatter pointed toward a screenplay that didn’t land the emotional highs or gripping pace the genre demands. Even Suriya’s hardcore fan base found it hard to enjoy this film and make it run successfully for a couple of weeks.

From a box office standpoint, Retro may not cross Rs 50 crore in Tamil Nadu, falling short of recovery expectations. The next few days will see stiff competition from holdover hits and new releases, making the climb even harder.

