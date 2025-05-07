Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 13: Mohanlal starrer continues SOLID hold; grosses Rs 4.50 crore on 2nd Wednesday
Mohanlal starrer Thudarum added another Rs 4.50 crore to the tally, taking the total cume over Rs 80 crore in Kerala.
Thudarum, starring Malayalam legend Mohanlal and Shobhana in the lead roles, is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The family drama directed by Tharun Moorthy has recorded another big day after registering a superlative trend.
Backed by Rejaputhra Visual Media, Thudarum recently smashed the lifetime theatrical earnings of Manjummel Boys and Aavesham by hitting Rs 76.30 crore in just 12 days at the Kerala box office. According to estimates, the movie has grossed another Rs 4.50 crore, bringing the total cume to Rs 80.8 crore in Kerala.
With such a glorious trend, the Mohanlal starrer has smashed the lifetime cume of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life. The movie will now march towards the No.1 spot in Kerala by surpassing the final collections of L2 Empuraan and 2018 in the next couple of days. If the movie continues to score well in the next few weeks, it will emerge as the first ever movie to cross the Rs 100 crore mark alone in Kerala.
Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:
|Day
|Gross Kerala collection
|1
|Rs 5.10 crore
|2
|Rs 7.00 crore
|3
|Rs 8.20 crore
|4
|Rs 6.85 crore
|5
|Rs 6.50 crore
|6
|Rs 6.30 crore
|7
|Rs 7.05 crore
|8
|Rs 5.65 crore
|9
|Rs 6.35 crore
|10
|Rs 7.50 crore
|11
|Rs 5.30 crore
|12
|Rs 4.50 crore
|13
|Rs 4.50 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 80.8 crore
Watch Thudarum Trailer:
Thudarum is in cinemas now
Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Box Office: Mohanlal's Thudarum races towards No. 1 spot in Kerala, set to dethrone Tovino Thomas starrer 2018