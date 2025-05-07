Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 13: Mohanlal starrer continues SOLID hold; grosses Rs 4.50 crore on 2nd Wednesday

Thudarum, starring Malayalam legend Mohanlal and Shobhana in the lead roles, is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The family drama directed by Tharun Moorthy has recorded another big day after registering a superlative trend.

Backed by Rejaputhra Visual Media, Thudarum recently smashed the lifetime theatrical earnings of Manjummel Boys and Aavesham by hitting Rs 76.30 crore in just 12 days at the Kerala box office. According to estimates, the movie has grossed another Rs 4.50 crore, bringing the total cume to Rs 80.8 crore in Kerala.

With such a glorious trend, the Mohanlal starrer has smashed the lifetime cume of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life. The movie will now march towards the No.1 spot in Kerala by surpassing the final collections of L2 Empuraan and 2018 in the next couple of days. If the movie continues to score well in the next few weeks, it will emerge as the first ever movie to cross the Rs 100 crore mark alone in Kerala.

Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:

Day Gross Kerala collection 1 Rs 5.10 crore 2 Rs 7.00 crore 3 Rs 8.20 crore 4 Rs 6.85 crore 5 Rs 6.50 crore 6 Rs 6.30 crore 7 Rs 7.05 crore 8 Rs 5.65 crore 9 Rs 6.35 crore 10 Rs 7.50 crore 11 Rs 5.30 crore 12 Rs 4.50 crore 13 Rs 4.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 80.8 crore

Watch Thudarum Trailer:

Thudarum is in cinemas now

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

