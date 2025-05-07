Baeksang Arts Awards: Reply 1988's Deoksun and Taek reunite as Park Bo Gum and Hyeri enjoy sweet moment; PICS

A reunion to cherish! After a decade apart, the stars of Reply 1988 were reunited under one roof at the Baeksang Arts Awards 2025, bringing immense joy to fans. The star-studded event not only bestowed the best talents with accolades, but also provided a rare opportunity for the stars to reconnect amidst their hectic schedules. The interaction between Reply 1988's Park Bo Gum and Hyeri was particularly special, sending fans into raptures.

It's hard to believe it's been 10 years since Reply 1988, as the sweet on-screen romance between Sun Deok Sun (Hyeri) and Choi Taek (Park Bo Gum) still captivates fans. Their fans went into a frenzy as they shared adorable moments at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards. Following the event, the duo took playful couple photobooth shots, which Hyeri later shared on Instagram. The four-cut photo quickly went viral, with fans eagerly requesting that they be cast together in another drama.

They duo made various cute and fun poses, with Park Bo Gum seen making a heart with his hands on Hyeri's cheeks. Fans can't stop talking about the chemistry between the two and expressed how happy they were at the unexpected reunion. Why unexpected? Because fans were looking forward to seeing Park Bo Gum share adorable moments with IU, his co-star in the recent drama When Life Gives You Tangerines. Instead, he was spotted bonding with his Reply 1988 co-star, which was a delightful surprise.

At the formal award show, the actors exuded elegance in their sophisticated attire. Hyeri shone in a stunning white gown, while Park Bo Gum complemented her perfectly in a sleek black blazer, together making them look like a dream couple. Despite their standout performances in recent dramas, the duo didn't take home any awards. Park Bo Gum charmed audiences as the ideal husband in When Life Gives You Tangerines, while Hyeri impressed with her portrayal of a top student with a latent wild side in Friendly Rivalry.

