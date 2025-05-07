BTS’ Jin becomes Korean Keanu Reeves in new Run Jin episode; fans call for his acting debut

Forget everything you knew about action heroes because Jin Wick has just entered the scene. BTS’ Jin is flipping the script, quite literally. Who knew Mr. Worldwide Handsome could deliver roundhouse kicks as well as high notes?

This isn’t just an idol trying action—Jin owns the screen. In just two minutes of Run Jin Episode 33, he outshines most Hollywood leads in charisma, punch, and polish. No cap. For just one day, BTS' Jin surely returned to John Wick, aka Keanu Reeves.

On May 6, 2025, BTS ARMYs were gifted the Jin Wick video, and chaos (the good kind) broke loose. It kicks off like a scene from a spy thriller—Jin, on his way to Run BTS recording, gets intercepted by a blacked-out limo. And then, boom. Action mode: activated.

Cue Jin in a sleek tux, jumping, dodging, flipping, and pulling off stunts like he’s been living in an action movie his whole life. Guns drawn, punches thrown, and not a single hair out of place. It’s raw, it’s slick, and yeah—it’s kind of unreal.

Even the action choreographer was shocked after Jin picked up the pace. Behind-the-scenes clips show the instructor stunned by Jin’s skills, saying, “I didn’t expect you to be this good.” That’s not casual praise—that’s “where’s your agent, let’s get him cast” level of surprise.

And ARMY? Oh, they went feral.

As soon as the stills dropped online, fans flooded social media with Oscar-worthy reactions. “CAST HIM NOW, Director-nim!” shouted one. “Man was ready to star in the next blockbuster. He would've dragged him to set if he could!” joked another. People were already lining up for tickets to the movie that doesn't exist yet. Another fan hilariously claimed, “Oscar 2026, locked and loaded.”

Let’s be real—Hollywood might just be one phone call away from putting Jin in the next big action flick. And judging by the director's face mid-shoot, he’s already halfway there.

What’s making this Jin Wick moment even cooler? Jin didn’t just show up—he owned it. That mix of deadly precision, stone-cold humor, and that signature Jin charm? It’s something you can’t teach. He’s not just performing stunts; he’s delivering moments.

BTS has always been the full package—music, visuals, charm, and impact. Now, they’re proving it solo. BTS' Jin is leading the charge in full action-hero fashion. The message is clear: he’s not just an idol. He’s a one-man franchise.

So Keanu Reeves, action coordinator Lee Jung Jae—scooch over. Jin Wick is loading, and the world isn’t ready.

