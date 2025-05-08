BLACKPINK's Jennie blames low-stamina Coachella set on short run through; reveals how it felt like battle with self

BLACKPINK member Jennie took the Coachella 2025 stage on fire with her about hour-long sets. Viewers saw the artist put on a stellar show; however, what they couldn't see was how much effort and hard work went into it. Recently, Jennie appeared on the popular variety show You Quiz on the Block and shared her Coachella preparation stories. The episodes that were broadcast on May 7 included her opening up on having low stamina while performing and what she felt on watching her set's video later.

Jennie is one of the K-pop stars who have faced a lot of scrutiny throughout her career. With her memorable solo debut this year came criticism regarding how she looked tired on stage and seemed like she wasn't giving it her all. The BLACKPINK member revealed that she struggled with low stamina and practiced a lot to not let that show on stage. She told host Yoo Jae Suk, “I couldn’t fully run through the entire set during rehearsals. Stamina has always felt like a wall to me, and I wanted to overcome that.”

She also mentioned her methods of coping with the issue. She said, “Whenever I had time, I’d play the full 50-minute setlist and run while singing." However, it being a long-standing physical problem, it couldn't be completely done away with, no matter how hard she tried. Jennie even took medical help regarding her stamina issue, showcasing her dedication to her craft. She said, "If it didn’t work out, I’d get treatment and keep practicing. It was a battle with myself.” She also opened up on how Coachella was her only act, which she watched multiple times.

Jennie is usually not someone who watches the recordings of her performances, as she tends to overthink about it. However, she watched the full version of her Coachella set once or twice, "not because it was perfect, but because it was a performance I poured my heart into, so even though it’s a little embarrassing, I still watched it.” The K-pop artist mentioned that her Coachella preparations were extremely draining, which might have been why she kept rewatching performance clips.

