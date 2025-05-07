Did Won Bin save whistleblower from Kim Soo Hyun amid stabbing claims? Audio provider's wife breaks silence

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of sexual and physcial assault

The provider of the controversial recordings involving the late actress Kim Sae Ron has been identified as Mr. A. The anonymous person recorded conversations with Kim Sae Ron, in which she allegedly named actor Kim Soo Hyun in connection with serious accusations.

As per Kbizoom, Mr A's wife, who is not Korean, released a voice message to the public. She described receiving threats, having their personal information leaked, and the moment her husband was nearly killed. “When I saw the blood on his clothes, I thought I would break,” she said. She (name withheld) later found the recordings and other files her husband had protected. “It’s not just audio,” she said. “It’s evidence—evidence people want to hide.”

She thanked actor Won Bin for quietly showing support. “I didn’t know you were famous,” she said. “You came quietly and showed respect. That meant everything.” But does that mean actor Won Bin saved the whistleblower from Kim Soo Hyun? Well, Mr A's wife didn't clearly say that. Her quote about 'quietly supporting' them raised eyebrows. Won Bin, who loved and worked with Kim Sae Ron, didn't share any statement regarding this matter.

The Stabbing case is now part of an active U.S. federal investigation. Mr A's wife said they plan to visit Korea and speak publicly once it’s safe. Mr. A was stabbed nine times in a targeted attack by men from Korea and China, as per Garosero.

Kim Sae Ron's family on May 7, 2025, called a press conference, where they revealed, “About a month before Kim Sae-ron’s death, whistleblower Mr. A — who was in New Jersey at the time — recorded conversations with the late actress, with her full consent, in which she detailed various crimes allegedly involving actor Kim Soo Hyun. On May 1, Mr. A was violently attacked by two men from Korea and China, suffering nine stab wounds to the neck.”

It was revealed that Kim Sae Ron, when she was just 14 years had sexual relations with Kim Soo Hyun. These allegations were refuted by Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST. They even called the voice recording provider a fraud.

As the investigation deepens, the truth behind the recordings and the people involved remains under scrutiny.

