Bhool Chuk Maaf: What to expect from Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi led rom-com with a time loop twist? Find out

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s upcoming film Bhool Chuk Maaf promises a nostalgic, fun-filled romantic comedy, but with a cosmic twist. Set against the bustling yet serene backdrop of Varanasi’s ghats, the movie blends old-school charm with a modern narrative device: the time loop.

Slated for release on May 9 in theaters, the film has already begun sparking conversations. The film has a refreshing on-screen pairing, and the addition of a recreated version of the iconic song Chor Bazaari from the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal adds a layer of familiarity and emotional pull. As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Bhool Chuk Maaf has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with zero cuts. The film has received a clean U/A 13+ rating, with a runtime of 121 minutes (2 hours and 1 minute).



The story centers around Ranjan (played by Rajkummar Rao), a hopeless romantic and quintessential small-town guy whose biggest ambition is to secure a government job to impress his long-time crush, Titli (played by Wamiqa Gabbi). However, just when it seems like Ranjan is about to fulfill his dreams, fate throws a curveball. His perfect wedding day turns into a chaotic, unending loop, forcing him to relive the same day over and over until he figures out how to set things right.

This time-loop concept, while not entirely new to cinema, feels relatively unexplored in the Indian romantic comedy space. Bhool Chuk Maaf attempts to reimagine the genre by fusing humor, emotion, and chaos in an everyday setting, and the lanes of Varanasi serve as the perfect canvas. The trailer captures the city’s vibrant spirit, echoing the aesthetic of classic rom-coms while offering something more whimsical, funnier, and relatable.



Rajkummar Rao, known for his versatility, appears in top form as Ranjan. His performance seems effortlessly rooted, embodying the anxious-yet-hopeful vibe of a middle-class man chasing love. Wamiqa Gabbi, a seasoned performer as evident through her recent performance in Baby John, is pairing up with Rajkummar for the first time, and their chemistry offers a breath of fresh air. The duo’s interactions feel earnest, even if the trailer suggests that their romantic tension may need more room to flourish on screen.

One highlight that's capturing attention is the reimagined version of Love Aaj Kal’s beloved track (Chor Bazari Phir Se) and adding to the excitement around the movie's release. It offers a dose of nostalgia for fans who cherish Bollywood’s golden era of romantic melodies. The music, supported by a peppy background score infused with retro Bollywood tunes, helps anchor the chaotic storytelling in a feel-good vibe.

The presence of seasoned supporting actors like Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, Zakir Hussain, and Raghubir Yadav hints at performances that could add texture and warmth to the film. The cinematography stands out for its authentic depiction of Varanasi, from its narrow alleys to the majestic riverbanks, creating a rooted visual experience that mirrors the story's emotional undertone. Whether Bhool Chuk Maaf entertains audiences and fills the void of good rom-coms or simply passes us by, we’ll find out on May 9.

