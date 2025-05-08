Nesippaya OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Akash Murali's Tamil romantic action film online

Nesippaya is a Tamil romantic action thriller that hit the big screens earlier this year on January 14, 2025. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the film opened to mixed reviews at the box office. If you missed watching it in theaters, don’t worry, as it's all set to stream online soon.

When and where to watch Nesippaya

Nesippaya will start streaming on Sun NXT from May 16. The announcement post on the OTT giant’s official X account read, “May 16 mudhal #Nesippaayaa? Nesippaya streaming from May 16th on Sun NXT."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Nesippaya

The story of the movie revolves around Arjun, who once fell in love with Diya during college. Their relationship ended after a misunderstanding when Diya moved to Portugal. Years later, Arjun learns that she has been arrested for murder. Despite their past, he travels to Portugal to help her.

As Arjun investigates, he uncovers a complex web involving Diya's former colleague Karthik, his secret relationship, and a conspiracy led by Varadharajan. Diya was framed for Karthik’s murder, which was actually planned by his father, Adhinarayanan, to cover up the truth about his son’s life.

With the help of lawyer Indira and an ally named Monty, Arjun reveals the real culprits. Adhinarayanan commits suicide out of shame, and Diya is cleared of charges. Arjun, jailed for hijacking a bus to expose the truth, is eventually released. What happens next is for you to watch online.

Cast and crew of Nesippaya

Nesippaya is written and directed by Vishnu Varadhan, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film is produced by Dr. S. Xavier Britto and co-produced by Sneha Britto. Cameron Eric Bryson serves as the director of photography, while Muthu Ramalingam and Avinash Viswanadhan take on executive producer duties. Karthikeyan Elangovan is the CFO. The cast includes Akash Murali, Aditi Shankar, R. Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Khushbu Sundar, Raja, Kalki Koechlin, and Shiv Panditt in prominent roles.

