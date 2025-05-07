Kim Sae Ron's family releases medical report of alleged whistleblower claiming Kim Soo Hyun violence; report

On May 7, Kim Sae Ron's legal representatives held a second press conference to expand on their previous allegations regarding Kim Soo Hyun's alleged relationship with a then-underage Kim Sae Ron. They introduced new claims that individuals associated with Kim Soo Hyun had physically attacked a whistleblower who shared an audio clip purportedly indicating that the actor had mentally tormented Kim Sae Ron. The actress' representatives released the victim's medical report to support their claims, as reported by Korean media outlet TV Report.

The medical report, presented by Kim Sae Ron's legal representative Bu Ji Seok, highlighted the severity of the whistleblower ’s injuries. While the victim’s name, age, and other personal details were redacted for privacy, the doctor’s diagnosis was clearly visible. According to the report, the victim referred to as "A" underwent emergency treatment that included 32 sutures, intravenous antibiotics, a tetanus shot, and a comprehensive psychiatric evaluation.

The report emphasized the lasting impact of the attack on the victim’s neurological function and psychological well-being. According to Kim Sae Ron’s representatives, A was rushed to the emergency department after being stabbed multiple times by individuals allegedly connected to Kim Soo Hyun. A reportedly suffered from active external bleeding, an elevated heart rate, psychological shock, and a brief loss of consciousness, all consistent with acute trauma.

The incident allegedly occurred after A refused to hand over an audio recording to Kim Soo Hyun’s camp. The recording reportedly contained sensitive information regarding the actor’s relationship with Kim Sae Ron. Initially, Kim Soo Hyun ’s side had offered A a lump sum of approximately 10 million KRW. When the offer was rejected, they allegedly resorted to violence.

Kim Sae Ron's family claimed to have received the medical documents from the victim’s family and presented them during the press conference to express their concerns. They stated that they feared becoming the next targets of Kim Soo Hyun’s alleged attacks and requested police protection. They also called for protection for Kim Se Eui, who has been actively supporting the whistleblower and Kim Sae Ron’s family through YouTube broadcasts on the Garosero Research Institute channel.

The legal representatives refuted Kim Soo Hyun’s side’s claim that the photo of the attack was fabricated and could be easily found through an internet search.

