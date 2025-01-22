Paddington in Peru Global Box Office Update: 3rd film of blockbuster franchise nabs USD 75 million worldwide WITHOUT release in North America

Paddington in Peru, the third installment in the blockbuster Paddington series, has earned an impressive USD 75 million globally, excluding its revenue in North America, where it is still awaiting release. Of this, a remarkable USD 44 million comes from the UK, where the film debuted on November 8, 2024. The film is set to hit U.S. theaters on February 14, and expectations are high for its North American debut following its robust performance elsewhere in the world.

Since the first Paddington film graced the big screens in 2014, the franchise has become a worldwide sensation, delighting audiences of all ages. The original Paddington offering, which showcased the titular bear’s adventure in London, grossed USD 268 million globally, earning USD 76.3 million domestically and USD 191.8 million internationally.

Made on a modest budget of USD 55 million, the film was hailed for its humor, heart, and striking visual effects.

In 2017, Paddington 2 captivated viewers, continuing the franchise’s success. This time, Paddington’s journey to clear his name after being wrongfully accused of a crime he didn’t commit was highly appreciated by fans globally. The film earned USD 227.3 million worldwide, with USD 40.9 million from domestic ticket sales and USD 186.4 million internationally.

The success of Paddington 2 demonstrated that the lovable bear was more than a one-hit wonder — it had staying power.

Paddington in Peru is continuing the franchise’s legacy of success. The latest film, which follows Paddington’s thrilling adventures in Peru, is once again garnering praise for its charm, humor, and beautiful animation. With the UK box office leading the charge, the film’s overall success is only a matter of time.

The film is set to captivate North American audiences during the Valentine’s and President’s Day holidays. Historically, Paddington films have performed exceptionally well in the U.S. and Canada, and the upcoming release is expected to build on its impressive numbers. With themes of family, kindness, and embracing the unexpected, the franchise continues to resonate deeply with its dedicated fan base.

Paddington 3 has an impressive 93 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.