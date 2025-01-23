Top 5 Films At The Hindi Box Office On 23th January 2025: Emergency To Face Aerial Wave Of Sky Force; Azaad Leaving The Race

As January has a week left to get over, Hindi box office is yet to see the magic that it has been craving for a while now. The month begin with the re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, followed by the arrivals of Game Changer and Fateh. In the third week, we welcomed Emergency and Azaad. Now it's time to open the doors for Sky Force. Meanwhile, Emergency and Azaad are enjoying their last day as top two performers.

Emergency To Be Pushed Down; Azaad To Leave After Sky Force

Released on January 17, 2025, Emergency witnessed a low business of Rs 90 lakh on Thursday. It collected a total earnings of Rs 13.15 crore in the first week at the box office. Based on the Indian Emergency (1975-1977), the political drama stars Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi, the late prime minister of India.

The business of Azaad went down further on Day 7 (Thursday) as the film fetched Rs 40 lakh at the ticket windows. Azaad marks the acting debut of Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani as the romantic pair. Ajay Devgn plays the extended cameo role alongside Diana Penty who is cast as his love interest.

The Hindi version of Pushpa 2 recorded Rs 25 lakh on the 50th day of its release at the box office. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Telugu film will soon touch the target of Rs 740 crore finish. Sukumar's blockbuster is the highest grossing film of India.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fetched Rs 15 lakh on third Thursday as it is all set to finish its theatrical run soon. The Hindi version of Game Changer earned Rs 5 lakh on the second Thursday.

Performances Of Top 5 Movies At Hindi Box Office On January 21, 2025:

S No. Movies Net Hindi Collections 1 Emergency Rs 90 lakh 2 Azaad Rs 40 lakh 3 Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Rs 25 lakh 4 Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Rs 15 lakh 5 Game Changer (Hindi) Rs 5 lakh

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

