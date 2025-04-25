Veer Pahariya Jewel Thief X Review Jaideep Ahlawat Parth Samthaan Tamannaah Bhatia Retro, Ace Andaz Apna Apna Box Office Jewel Thief Ground Zero Box Office Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office

Alappuzha Gymkhana Kerala Box Office Day 16: Naslen, Khalid Rahman starrer holds decently against Thudarum; grosses Rs 50 lakh on 3rd Friday

Naslen starrer sports drama Alappuzha Gymkhana, directed by Khalid Rahman, faced a tough competition as Thudarum released in cinemas. The Vishu 2025 winner managed to gross Rs 50 lakh on 3rd Friday.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Apr 25, 2025 | 11:20 PM IST | 12K
Naslen
Credits: Plan B Motion Pictures

The Vishu 2025 release Alappuzha Gymkhana has entered its third week at the box office today, after dominating the Kerala ticket window for straight two weeks. Directed by Khalid Rahman, the Naslen starrer sports drama faced a new rival on its 3rd Friday, thus the movie witnessed a big drop in its showcasing and collections. 

Advertisement

Alappuzha Gymkhana adds Rs 50 lakh on 3rd Friday; faces Mohanlal's Thudarum 

Opened to superlative word-of-mouth, the sports drama faced a significant dent on its 3rd Friday as Mohanlal starrer Thudarum took charge at the Kerala box office. After enjoying an excellent box office trajectory, the Naslen starrer movie wrapped its 15-day cume at Rs 34.65 crore gross in Kerala. According to the estimates, the much-loved Malayalam movie added Rs 50 lakh to the tally on Day 16, bringing the total cume to Rs 35.15 crore gross. 

As Thudarum opened to a positive reception, the Vishu holdover releases are expected to wind their theatrical run soon. However, Alapuzzha Gymkhana has the potential to hold for a couple of weeks if it manages a steady hold in the coming days. 

Day-wise box office collections of Alappuzha Gymkhana are as follows: 

Day-Wise  Gross Kerala Collections
Day 1 Rs 2.65 crore
Day 2 Rs 2.70 crore
Day 3 Rs 3.15 crore
Day 4 Rs 3.40 crore
Day 5 Rs 3.40 crore 
Day 6 Rs 2.90 crore 
Day 7 Rs 2.45 crore
Day 8 Rs 2.25 crore
Day 9 Rs 2.30 crore
Day 10 Rs 2.25 crore
Day 11 Rs 2.75 crore 
Day 12 Rs 1.50 crore
Day 13 Rs 1.25 crore 
Day 14  Rs 1.00 crore
Day 15 Rs 0.70 crore 
Day 16 Rs 0.50 crore (est.)
Total Rs 35.15 crore

Watch Alappuzha Gymkhana trailer


Alappuzha Gymkhana in cinemas now

Alappuzha Gymkhana is playing in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself. 

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 1: Mohanlal’s family drama opens to an EXCELLENT start; grosses Rs 5 crore

About The Author
Mohit Dixit

With a master's degree in mass communication, Mohit finds his comfort in the world of cinema. Ha...

Advertisement

Latest Articles