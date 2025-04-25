Alappuzha Gymkhana Kerala Box Office Day 16: Naslen, Khalid Rahman starrer holds decently against Thudarum; grosses Rs 50 lakh on 3rd Friday

The Vishu 2025 release Alappuzha Gymkhana has entered its third week at the box office today, after dominating the Kerala ticket window for straight two weeks. Directed by Khalid Rahman, the Naslen starrer sports drama faced a new rival on its 3rd Friday, thus the movie witnessed a big drop in its showcasing and collections.

Alappuzha Gymkhana adds Rs 50 lakh on 3rd Friday; faces Mohanlal's Thudarum

Opened to superlative word-of-mouth, the sports drama faced a significant dent on its 3rd Friday as Mohanlal starrer Thudarum took charge at the Kerala box office. After enjoying an excellent box office trajectory, the Naslen starrer movie wrapped its 15-day cume at Rs 34.65 crore gross in Kerala. According to the estimates, the much-loved Malayalam movie added Rs 50 lakh to the tally on Day 16, bringing the total cume to Rs 35.15 crore gross.

As Thudarum opened to a positive reception, the Vishu holdover releases are expected to wind their theatrical run soon. However, Alapuzzha Gymkhana has the potential to hold for a couple of weeks if it manages a steady hold in the coming days.

Day-wise box office collections of Alappuzha Gymkhana are as follows:

Day-Wise Gross Kerala Collections Day 1 Rs 2.65 crore Day 2 Rs 2.70 crore Day 3 Rs 3.15 crore Day 4 Rs 3.40 crore Day 5 Rs 3.40 crore Day 6 Rs 2.90 crore Day 7 Rs 2.45 crore Day 8 Rs 2.25 crore Day 9 Rs 2.30 crore Day 10 Rs 2.25 crore Day 11 Rs 2.75 crore Day 12 Rs 1.50 crore Day 13 Rs 1.25 crore Day 14 Rs 1.00 crore Day 15 Rs 0.70 crore Day 16 Rs 0.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 35.15 crore

Alappuzha Gymkhana in cinemas now

Alappuzha Gymkhana is playing in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

