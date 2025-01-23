Emergency vs Azaad Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut's movie leads Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan's film in an underwhelming battle

After Game Changer vs Fateh, 2025 had its second box office clash in the middle of January, Emergency and Azaad. Both of which performed below average and couldn't pull the audience to theaters as expected. Emergency and Azaad have completed a week of their respective theatrical runs and still fail to maintain the momentum. Kangana Ranaut's film, however, is leading the underwhelming battle as compared to Abhishek Kapoor's latest directorial, Azaad.

Emergency vs Azaad: Here's How Both Movies Fought In The Battle

Also helmed by Kangana Ranaut, Emergency opened to Rs 2.25 crore on the first day of its release. On 7th day, the collection witnessed a dip of Rs 10 lakh from Wednesday while bringing its earnings to Rs 90 lakh. The political drama has now crossed Rs 13 crore (Rs 13.15 crore exact) within a week.

On the other hand, Azaad had an underwhelming opening of Rs 1.5 crore, even lesser than its rival release. On the seventh day, Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani-starrer experienced a low business of Rs 40 lakh as the earnings dropped to Rs 5 lakh. The historical drama set in the 1920 has been able to cross Rs 6 crore in a week which is quite disheartening.

This is to note that Emergency is still leading as the top performer at the Hindi box office. Azaad is on the second spot.

Day-Wise Comparisons Of Emergency And Azaad

Net Box Office Collections Day Emergency Azaad 1 Rs 2.25 crore Rs 1.50 crore 2 Rs 3 crore Rs 1.25 crore 3 Rs 3.50 crore Rs 1.50 crore 4 Rs 1.35 crore Rs 60 lakh 5 Rs 1.15 crore Rs 50 lakh 6 Rs 1 crore Rs 45 lakh 7 Rs 90 lakh Rs 40 lakh Total Rs 13.15 crore Rs 6.2 crore

Emergency And Azaad In Theaters

