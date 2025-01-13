Box Office: Will Azaad and Emergency bring cheers to Hindi Movie Industry?

The box office is awaiting the major clash of two upcoming movies, Azaad and Emergency in Hindi markets. Both films are special for the respective teams as they are all set to lock horns next Friday (January 17, 2025) . While Azaad marks the acting debut of newcomers Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, Emergency is Kangana Ranaut's comeback film after two years. Let's analyze if Azaad and Emergency would bring joy to the Hindi box office in the coming days.

Azaad And Emergency To Witness Healthy Footfalls; Tickets To Be Kept At Discounted Rate

Hindi box office has been impacted with the underwhelming performances of the new releases, Game Changer and Fateh. Now, all eyes are on next in line, Azaad and Emergency. For both the upcoming films, tickets are being kept at a subsidized rates of Rs 99. The discount would ensure that Abhishek Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut's respective directorials receive healthy footfalls. Meanwhile, holdover releases including Pushpa 2 will also be benefitted from the low ticket price at the box office.

With Low Hype, Can Azaad And Emergency Sustain In The Market?

Azaad, which also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role, has been maintaining low buzz among cinephiles ahead of its release. Similarly, Emergency, the biographical political drama is low on hype and anticipation at the moment. Going by the estimates, they are looking for an opening in the range of Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore each. Both the films would require strong word-of-mouth to be able to sustain well in the Hindi markets.

A week later, Azaad and Emergency will face competition with the new entry, Sky Force. Starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and debutante Veer Pahariya, the historical war movie will be released on January 24, 2025.

