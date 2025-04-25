Good Bad Ugly Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 16: Ajith Kumar starrer enters 3rd weekend with good hold; adds Rs 1 crore to the tally
Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly marched into the third week with a good hold in Tamil Nadu. The Ajith Kumar movie will enjoy free run till Retro releases.
Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead, is doing well at the box office. The mass action drama directed by Adhik Ravichandran has entered its third week today after storming the Tamil box office for the first two weeks. The movie will stick to the cinemas at least for a couple of weeks as there is no significant release till May 1st.
Good Bad Ugly grosses Rs 1 crore on Day 16; set to enjoy FREE RUN till Retro arrives
The Ajith Kumar movie has already emerged as his biggest grosser at the box office. The mass action drama recently surpassed the Rs 140 crore mark in Tamil Nadu. As per estimates, Good Bad Ugly maintained a strong hold and added another Rs 1 crore to the tally on its 3rd Friday, while marching into the third week.
The total cume of Good Bad Ugly now stands at Rs 141.85 crore gross in its home state. The movie will enjoy a free run for one more week till the arrival of Suriya's Retro and Tourist Family, slated to hit the screens on Labour Day.
Here's a look at the day-wise box office collections of Good Bad Ugly in Tamil Nadu:
|Day
|Gross Tamil Nadu
|1
|Rs 28 crore
|2
|Rs 14.50 crore
|3
|Rs 18.50 crore
|4
|Rs 23.50 crore
|5
|Rs 16 crore
|6
|Rs 6 crore
|7
|Rs 5.50 crore
|8
|Rs 4.50 crore
|9
|Rs 6 crore
|10
|Rs 6 crore
|11
|Rs 7 crore
|12
|Rs 1.75 crore
|13
|Rs 1.50 crore
|14
|Rs 1.35 crore
|15
|Rs 1.00 crore
|16
|Rs 1.00 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 141.85 crore
Watch Good Bad Ugly trailer
Good Bad Ugly in cinemas
Good Bad Ugly is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
