Maranamass vs Bazooka Kerala Box Office Day 16: Basil Joseph starrer fares better than relatively bigger Mammootty movie

Maranamass and Bazooka, the Vishu 2025 releases, are in their final legs now. The latest Mohanlal release, Thudarum, has pushed both movies one step closer to their end. Interestingly, the Basil Joseph starrer maintains a steady hold on low levels while Bazooka is taking its last few breaths at the box office.

Maranamass aims to surpass Bazooka by the end of its theatrical run

Opened three times lower than Bazooka, the Basil Joseph movie witnessed a strong trend at the box office. The dark comedy directed by Sivaprasad grossed over Rs 12.40 crore in its 16 days of theatrical run, with Rs 20 lakh coming on the 3rd Friday. On the other hand, the game thriller starring Mammootty and Gautham Vasudeva Menon could collect a mere Rs 5 lakh on Day 16, taking the total cume to Rs 13.50 crore.

While Bazooka is expected to wrap its theatrical run in the vicinity of Rs 13.60 crore to Rs 13.75 crore, the Basil Joseph movie is aiming to top these figures by the end of its run. Let's see how these titles perform against this weekend release, Thudarum.

Day-wise box office collections of Marnamass and Bazooka are as follows:

Day-Wise Maranamass Bazooka Day 1 Rs 1.05 crore Rs 3.25 crore Day 2 Rs 1 crore Rs 2.15 crore Day 3 Rs 1.20 crore Rs 1.70 crore Day 4 Rs 1.35 crore Rs 1.70 crore Day 5 Rs 1.30 crore Rs 1.50 crore Day 6 Rs 1.00 crore Rs 0.75 crore Day 7 Rs 0.75 crore Rs 0.45 crore Day 8 Rs 0.70 crore Rs 0.40 crore Day 9 Rs 0.75 crore Rs 0.30 crore Day 10 Rs 0.75 crore Rs 0.25 crore Day 11 Rs 1.00 crore Rs 0.50 crore Day 12 Rs 0.40 crore Rs 0.20 crore Day 13 Rs 0.35 crore Rs 0.15 crore Day 14 Rs 0.30 crore Rs 0.10 crore Day 15 Rs 0.30 crore Rs 0.05 crore Day 16 Rs 0.20 crore (est.) Rs 0.05 crore (est.) Total Rs 12.40 crore Rs 13.50 crore

Maranamass and Bazooka in cinemas

