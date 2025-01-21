Top 5 Films At The Hindi Box Office On 21th January 2025: Emergency remains on top; Azaad follows until the arrival of Sky Force

Three days later, the graph of top movies at the Hindi box office is subjected to change with the arrival of Sky Force. As of now, the top 5 films running in Hindi markets include Emergency, Azaad, Pushpa 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Game Changer. Out of these, Emergency continues to remain on top, followed by Azaad and others. Let's take a look at the list of movies as per their rankings and box office performances on January 21.

Emergency And Azaad Maintain Top 2 Positions Until Sky Force's Arrival

Emergency has been maintaining low business at the box office this year. On its fifth day, Kangana Ranaut's much-delayed film earned Rs 1.15 crore. As of now, it is the top movie at the Hindi box office.

Its rival release, Azaad, has received lukewarm response from cinephiles and is struggling to sustain at the box office. Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's debut film collected Rs 50 lakh on Day 5. Also featuring Ajay Devgn, the historical drama is the second best performer in the list.

Pushpa 2, which is now in its seventh week, fetched Rs 35 lakh on the 48th day of its release in Hindi markets. Allu Arjun's 2024 blockbuster is on the third spot.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Game Changer came fourth and fifth respectively. Both the movies maintained same business today as they did on January 20. The re-release of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's 2013 rom-com recorded Rs 20 lakh, the Hindi version of S Shankar's Telugu movie collected Rs 15 lakh at the box office.

Performances Of Top 5 Movies At Hindi Box Office On January 21, 2025:

S No. Movies Net Hindi Collections 1 Emergency Rs 1.15 crore 2 Azaad Rs 50 lakh 3 Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Rs 35 lakh 4 Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Rs 20 lakh 5 Game Changer (Hindi) Rs 15 lakh

This is to note that Sky Force is releasing on January 24. The upcoming aerial actioner stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and debutante Veer Pahariya.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

