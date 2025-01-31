Weekend Box Office Forecast in US/Canada (January 31st - February 2nd 2025): Universal's Dog Man to top charts with USD 30 million weekend

Universal’s Dog Man is set to lead the North American box office this weekend (January 31 – February 2, 2025), with projections placing its debut between $25 million and $35 million. The DreamWorks animated film, based on Dav Pilkey’s beloved children’s graphic novel series, could mark another animated success for Universal following its recent streak of strong family-friendly releases. Directed by Peter Hastings, Dog Man features the voices of Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, Isla Fisher, Ricky Gervais, and Stephan Root.

Given the continued popularity of Pilkey’s books and the success of Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, which exists in the same universe, Dog Man is expected to have a solid run in theaters.

Warner Bros.’ horror comedy Companion could take second place at the domestic box office, with estimates for the film ranging between $8 and $12 million. The film follows a group of friends on a weekend getaway that takes a dark turn when they discover one of them is a companion robot. Starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid, the film’s eerie premise and strong buzz within the horror community could help it exceed expectations.

Holdovers are expected to maintain steady performances, with Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King projected to add another $4 to $6 million to its total. The Barry Jenkins-directed prequel-sequel hybrid continues to attract audiences intrigued by the origins of the iconic lion. Featuring a mix of returning and new voice cast members, including Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Donald Glover, and Beyoncé, the film benefits from its predecessor’s blockbuster success.

Lionsgate’s action thriller Flight Risk is another toss-up film with the potential to match Mufasa's weekend total. Directed by Mel Gibson and starring Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, and Topher Grace, the film follows a high-stakes transport mission through the Alaskan wilderness, where secrets unfold mid-flight. Though it has received mixed reviews from critics, Wahlberg’s star power and the film’s suspense-driven premise are helping it stay afloat.

Stay tuned to see if these projections manifest.