Mufasa Lifetime Gross India Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu voiced super-hit to end run with HEFTY Rs 157 crore

Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King is set to wrap up its theatrical run in India on a high note, emerging as one of the country’s top-performing Hollywood films. The Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu voiced epic has grossed Rs 157 crore, securing its position in the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood films in the country. Notably, this figure excludes 3D charges, meaning its real gross is even higher.

The prequel to The Lion King (2019) has shown remarkable resilience in the Indian market, outperforming expectations despite a global drop in revenue. While Mufasa recorded a steep 60% decline worldwide compared to its predecessor, India bucked the trend, experiencing only a 15% drop. This underscores the film’s strong appeal among Indian audiences, making India its sixth-biggest international market, surpassing regions like China, Spain, and Australia.

Currently, Mufasa ranks just below Oppenheimer (Rs 157.5 crore) but is expected to close the gap in the coming weeks. Depending on how much it rakes in in its final stretch, it could even surpass Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Rs 160 crore) to claim the seventh spot on the all-time Hollywood box office chart in India.

Mufasa’s impressive run reaffirms India’s growing appetite for Western content, particularly for films with strong emotional narratives. The offering’s plot, for those unversed, explores the relationship between the titular lion and his brother Taka, who go from being loving siblings to becoming each other’s archenemies.

The combination of Disney’s storytelling and the star power of Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu in the Hindi and Telugu versions played a crucial role in drawing crowds to theaters. With Mufasa: The Lion King ending its box office journey on a robust note, it further highlights the increasing footprint of Hollywood films in India, solidifying the country’s position as a key market for major international releases.