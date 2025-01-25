Flight Risk Premiere Box Office: Mark Wahlberg's thriller grosses USD 950k; Targets USD 12 million domestic weekend

Lionsgate has once again launched an R-rated action thriller with the release of Flight Risk, directed by Mel Gibson and starring Mark Wahlberg. The film, which arrived in theaters this weekend, grossed a solid USD 950,000 in its Thursday night previews at the U.S. box office, setting the stage for a strong domestic opening.

The movie is entering a competitive market, with Lionsgate’s other major release, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, also vying for attention. However, the early numbers for Flight Risk suggest that it will be another significant hit for the studio. The film is expected to gross around USD 12 million over the weekend, a figure reflecting its potential appeal to action thriller fans.

When compared to previews of other Lionsgate films, Flight Risk’s Thursday preview presentation promises impressive results. For context, other recent Lionsgate releases such as Plane grossed USD 620K, Missing earned USD 720K, Expend4bles brought in USD 750K, and John Wick grossed USD 875K.

The original Den of Thieves matched Flight Risk’s Thursday numbers at USD 950K, while films like Violent Night and Den of Thieves 2 did slightly better, earning USD 1.1 million and USD 1.4 million, respectively. Other noteworthy Lionsgate performances include The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Affairs, starring Henry Cavill, which grossed USD 1.5M.

The plot of Flight Risk follows a gripping high-stakes journey through the Alaskan wilderness. The story centers around a U.S. Marshal, a government witness, and a hitman pilot who must navigate a dangerous web of deceit and menace. As the characters face life-threatening crises mid-air, the tension builds in classic action-thriller style, keeping viewers hooked.

In addition to Wahlberg, who plays the lead role, the film also stars Michelle Dockery and Topher Grace. With a production budget of USD 25 million, Flight Risk has the potential to deliver solid returns if its opening weekend numbers hold steady.

With Flight Risk as its second action thriller alongside Den of Thieves 2, Lionsgate has a prime opportunity to capture thriller fans at the box office, standing out amidst family-friendly and comedic films like Mufasa: The Lion King, Sonic 3, One of Them Days, and more. The strategic release underscores Lionsgate’s commitment to delivering action-packed films that captivate audiences and drive box office success.

